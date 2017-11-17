School chief says incident poses no imminent risk

The district’s school superintendent has told the parents of elementary and middle school students that there is “no imminent” risk to the Easton school community following an incident that occurred recently.

Although school officials declined to describe the incident, citing federal privacy laws, sources in the community who wished not to be identified said threats were made on a school bus carrying middle school students.

Easton resident David Bussolotta referred to the incident at the Nov. 14 Easton Board of Education meeting.

“I’m very concerned as a parent for the security of our children,” Bussolotta said, addressing board members.

On Nov. 16, School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran sent an email about “safety” to parents and guardians of students at Samuel Staples Elementary School and Helen Keller Middle School.

“Although we are restricted by law from sharing personally identifiable student information, we feel compelled to communicate with our community that the administration has determined that there is no imminent risk to the school community at this time,” McMorran wrote.

“Given the nature of the allegations, we are working closely with our school staff and law enforcement to make sure all members of our school community feel safe.”

McMorran said that the administration has “heard from many parents expressing concerns about their child’s safety at the middle school. There are many unsubstantiated rumors circulating among our school community about an unsafe situation involving students.”

Speculative messages appeared on a few parents’ Facebook pages, McMorran told the Courier.

“It got out of hand,” he said.

Jeffrey Parker, Easton’s school board chairman, also referred to “rampant rumors on social media.”

Both men stressed the importance of respecting the rights of students.

“Everyone has legal rights,” McMorran said. “One is the right to privacy.”

The school district should communicate with parents “when kids are in immediate danger,” he said. If the administration isn’t telling people about an incident, “no kid is in imminent danger,” he said.

“The administration didn’t share information,” Bussolotta told The Courier, and he wishes McMorran had sent his email message immediately after the incident “for parents’ comfort.”

“The privacy rights of individuals have to be balanced with the rights to others having a safe learning environment,” Bussolotta said.

He urged the school board to consider hiring school resource officers at both Samuel Staples and Helen Keller schools.

“I think it’s long overdue,” he said.

It would give people peace of mind if resource officers were installed “to make sure the schools are safe,” Bussolotta said following the school board meeting. “Many school districts do it. We’re behind the times.”

Easton Police Officer Mark Pastor, who serves as a school resource officer, is not stationed at a school, Bussolotta said.

“We need an officer in the hallways in both schools all day,” he said.

Helen Keller Principal Susan Kaplan declined to comment on the incident and said McMorran’s message would stand as her response.

School resource officer responds

Pastor, who has been certified by the National Association of School Resource Officers for 20 years, said he serves as school resource officer at both Samuel Staples Elementary School and Helen Keller Middle School and splits his time between the Staples and Keller, which are a couple miles apart.

He spends more time at Staples since it is a larger school with more entrances, but he or another officer is always available to respond to either school.

Pastor was not familiar with the bus incident, which was handled by the school administration.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “We haven’t gotten any reports at the police department.”

Easton got a grant for a youth officer years ago, before the term school resource officer was even coined, he said.

“I’ve been doing the job for many years, “ Pastor said. “Easton has always been way ahead of the curve.”

Whether to have a school resource officer stationed at both schools is a decision that would have to be made by the school administration, police department, and of course with community support and funding, he said.

If Pastor is at the other school or otherwise unavailable, and an officer is needed, “The school can always call the police department to respond to an issue that needs to be taken care of,” he said.

Like other Easton police officers, Pastor carries a gun. But he said the job of school resource officer is to build a relationship of trust with the students, parents, teachers, administrators and community and to prevent harm from happening.

— Editor Nancy Doniger contributed to this report