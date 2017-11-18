Valiante faces eight years for her role in Navin deaths

Jennifer Valiante, the girlfriend of Kyle Navin, has pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution in the deaths of Navin’s parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

Valiante, 33, appeared in Superior Court in Bridgeport on Friday. As part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, she faces eight years in prison.

Under the Alford Doctrine, a defendant does not admit guilt or innocence, but acknowledges that the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

Valiante’s attorney, Norman Pattis, said Valiante helped cover up the murders of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, but she did not know Kyle Navin intended to kill his parents, and she didn’t help him to do so, according to published reports.

Kyle Navin is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder under special circumstances, for the shooting deaths of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

The couple were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing in August 2015.

Their bodies were discovered a few months later, inside contractor bags and buried under leaves in a yard at an abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Jeffrey Navin was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin was a heroin user and killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut from their wills.

Navin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5-million bond. He has a court date of Dec. 6.

Forgery

Valiante initially pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

However, this past August, Judge Robert Devlin ordered Valiante to provide fingerprints and palm prints to investigators.

Prosecutors used that information to determine that the day after Jeanette Navin disappeared, Valiante forged Jeanette Navin’s name on a check to Kyle Navin.

Prosecutors also claimed Valiante went to Home Depot to buy the contractor bags that Kyle Navin used to dispose of his parent’s bodies.

“There is a great deal of evidence that she [Valiante] didn’t know that he was killing them that day, but there is evidence that she helped him clean up afterwards,” Pattis said, according to published reports.

Valiante has been in police custody on a $2 million bond, since 2015. Under the terms of the plea agreement to accept an eight year prison sentence, Valiante will get credit for the two years she has already served. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26.