The Easton-Redding United under-11 girls won the Connecticut Junior Soccer Association Southwest District championship on Nov. 12 by defeating New Canaan 2-1. The girls had qualified for the playoffs and were the top seed after an undefeated regular season.

They secured a spot in the championship game after defeating Stamford in a dramatic 3-2 overtime win a day earlier. Stamford opened the game with an early score, but Easton-Redding rebounded quickly with a game-tying goal by center midfielder Lauren Klein Wassink to tie it at 1-1.

The girls yielded an early goal in the first overtime period but tied the game soon after when center defense Celeste Escobar scored on a penalty kick. The game remained tied through the second and final overtime period when striker Agnes Davis scored as time expired.

In Sunday’s championship game, the girls fell behind early but tied the game on a corner kick by right midfielder McKenzie Pickering that was tapped in by Davis. Early in the second half, Easton-Redding keeper Caroline Beihl made a highlight-reel save that kept the score tied.

Later in the half, left-mid Sarah Ballas scored on a corner kick by center midfielder Anne Gnidula to put the girls ahead for good.

After the game, coach Neil Phillips congratulated the girls on a great season and encouraged them to savor the moment.