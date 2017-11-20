Easton resident files ethics complaint against first selectman

Easton resident Anne Manusky has filed an ethics complaint against First Selectman Adam Dunsby for chairing the Board of Selectmen Park and Recreation Department Review Committee and voting at its meetings.

The Board of Selectmen subcommittee has been meeting since late September at Town Hall to decide the future of the Park and Recreation Department since longtime Director Gary Simone announced his retirement. Meetings are open to the public and minutes are taken and recorded at the town website, eastonct.gov.

Manusky asked the town’s Ethics Committee to investigate possible violations of Dunsby’s participation on the subcommittee in regard to his duties as first selectman following state statutes, specifically, Sec 7-12a.

The Board of Ethics will hear the complaint tonight at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall conference room in accordance with the board’s rules, which are available at the town website under rules of operation for Board of Ethics.

The ethics board will hear the complaint in executive session, and a vote will be taken in open session if no probable cause is found. In that case, the board will vote in open session and no further action will be taken.

If probable cause is found, the complainant, Manusky, will be heard in executive session at a future date to be announced, and the board will proceed according to the Board of Ethics rules.

Sec. 7-12a of the Connecticut statutes states, “unless otherwise provided by law, the first selectman, in each town for which its board of selectmen it the executive authority, shall be the chief executive officer of such town and shall be an ex-officio member, without vote, all all town boards, commissions and committee, provided nothing herein shall be construed to affect any special act, which gives the first selectman the power to vote on such boards, commission and committees.”

Manusky also believe that Dunsby’s chairing and voting at subcommittee meetings may be a violation of the town Ethics Code.

She wrote in her complaint that “ a special Board of Selectmen subcommittee for Parks and Recreation has been created by the Easton Board of Selectmen, in which First Selectman Adam Dunsby made himself a member of said subcommittee; First Selectman Adam Dunsby has been made chairman of the said subcommittee; and First Selectman Adam Dunsby has voted during said subcommittee meeting(s). This appears to breach first selectman duties.”

No Town of Easton ordinance gives the first selectman voting rights on other boards or commissions, according to Manusky’s complaint.

“It appears as though this is a violation of Town of Easton Ethics Code,” she said. “And the Easton Ethics Committee needs to review the Town of Easton Ethics Code and proceed, post haste.”