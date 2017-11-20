Jamboree champs

The Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton’s eighth grade field hockey team took first place at its league Jamboree on Nov. 4 in New Fairfield. Coach and Joel Barlow High alumna Sarah Jorgensen led the team them through a competitive season of 5-2. The team placed first in the jamboree with a sweep of wins and no goals scored against it. Front row, from left, are Morgan Knoop, Claire Dunsby, Lucy Hill, Calista Dudas and assistant coach Mary Beth Gilbert. Back row. from left, are assistant coach Rachel Grella, coach Jorgensen, Keara Champagne, Izzy Doremus, Olivia Besancon, Alison Kopec, Piper Gilbert, Eva Smith, Olivia Rodrigues, Ashley Starrett, Emilia Macri and Ava Slavinsky.