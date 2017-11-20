Fairfield County Giving Day returns March 1

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation will hold the fifth annual Giving Day on Thursday, March 1. More than 120 nonprofits have registered for the event.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation initiated Giving Day in 2014 to empower the community at large and encourage local philanthropy. Last year’s Giving Day raised $1,465,246 from 13,718 donations in 24 hours, supporting 414 nonprofits.

Throughout Fairfield County, Giving Day has become known as the day “to give where you live,” and with causes ranging from hunger relief to access to housing, educational opportunities for youth and adults, animal welfare, access to arts and culture and many more, nonprofits of all interests and sizes participate.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation makes it easy for nonprofits to participate. By registering for Giving Day 2018, nonprofits will be able to plan for their success with the vast resources offered through online courses and workshops held by the Community Foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence and led by the Community Foundation’s team of experts.

All nonprofit organizations throughout the region may join in this opportunity to secure donations and increase awareness for their mission. Participants will learn specific steps to take to create stories for their Giving Day campaign and beyond. Nonprofit organizations receive training to effectively reach new supporters on Giving Day as well. They are also provided with a resource center complete with a tool kit, instruction videos and free online resources.

“Giving Day is that rare opportunity for every nonprofit, no matter the size, to reach out. Unlike other fund-raising efforts — from galas to sponsorships where the cost of entry can be steep — Giving Day is unique because everyone can participate and feel good about giving — no matter how much, no strings attached,” said Harold J. Trischman, a member of the board of directors for LifeBridge Community Services in Bridgeport. “We stepped up and drove this effort. At LifeBridge, we not only raised funds, we made new friends for our organization.”

Bank of America is the lead sponsor for for the fifth year in a row. Additional champion sponsors to date include media partner Hearst Connecticut Media Group, magazine sponsor Moffly Media, radio sponsor Star 99.9 and 95.9 Fox, Whole Foods, Neuberger Berman, Webster Private Bank, BlumShapiro, and Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

“Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is proud of the accomplishment of raising more than $4.5 million over the past four years for more than 600 Fairfield County nonprofits. We encourage all nonprofit organizations to register and join us on March 1 for Fairfield County’s Giving Day. When Fairfield County’s nonprofits prosper, our entire community flourishes,” said Juanita James, CEO and president of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “Being able to once again offer this opportunity that highlights philanthropy and emphasizes the importance ‘to give where you live’ for the fifth year is exciting.”

Nonprofit organizations may register at FCGives.org. Deadline for registration is Feb. 1.

Sponsorship opportunities are available from Carole Schwartz, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation corporate and foundation relations manager, at 203-750-3224.

More information about Fairfield County’s Community Foundation may be found at fccfoundation.org.