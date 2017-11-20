CT Audubon Society holds holiday birdseed sale

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold their annual holiday birdseed sale on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale will benefit the environmental education and conservation programs of The Connecticut Audubon Society.

All birdseed and bird feeders will be sold at a 20% discount.

The Center at Fairfield Nature Store carries a wide selection of high-quality seed and suet to attract the greatest variety of birds to your feeder and provide the calories and nourishment needed by non-migratory birds that winter in Connecticut. Knowledgeable staff members are always available to offer guidance on seed choice and feeder selection.

To ensure that adequate supplies of birdseed are available, pre-ordering before the sale is strongly recommended. Pre-order forms are available at the store, or at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, and must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 29. Orders should be picked up at the Center, at 2325 Burr Street, on sale day, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have questions about bird feeding and birdwatching, come at 10 a.m. for a free, Backyard Birding talk. Or, consider “shopping local” for the holidays in the Nature Store. In addition to birding supplies the Nature Store carries many unique cards, ornaments, books, home décor items and educational toys for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages.

For more information call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. For a complete list of Connecticut Audubon Society winter programs, events and classes throughout the state, visit ctaudubon.org.