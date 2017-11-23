This Weekend: Trains, concerts, Anne Frank and more

Trains exhibit

The annual Great Trains Holiday Exhibit will open on Nov. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. The exhibit will run through Jan. 15. Tickets are $10 for adult non-members and it is free for members and children. For more information visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Anne Frank

The Diary of Anne Frank will be performed on Nov. 24 at the Westport Community Theater, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. The play will run through Dec. 10. Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures their fear, their hope, their laughter, and their grief. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information visit westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Ian Hunter and the Rant

Ian Hunter and the Rant Band will perform on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at StageOne, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rocker, balladeer, and author, Ian Hunter was part of Mott the Hoople and he has a diamond-studded and matchless repertoire. Tickets are $78. For more information visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

American crafts

A Celebration of American Crafts will be held on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St., New Haven. It will include the exhibition and sale of fine crafts and special events run through Dec. 24. The market is open Wednesday – Sunday. For more information visit CelebrationofAmericanCrafts.com.

Tree sale

The annual Christmas Tree Sale will begin on Nov. 25 at noon at the Sterling House Garden, 2283 Main St., Stratford. The proceeds from this fund-raiser event will benefit Sterling House social, educational and recreational programs. The sale will continue until the trees are sold out. For more information call 203-378-2606, ext. 113.

Charlie Brown

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage will be performed on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $22-$37. All of the characters from the long-running Peanuts comic strip including the Charlie Brown,Snoopy, Sally, Linus, Pigpen and the rest of the gang are brought to life in the magical tale that takes you through their journey and celebration of the true meaning of Christmas. For more information call 203-325-4466.

Frozen Sing-Along

A Frozen Sing-Along will be held on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Watch the Disney classic and sing along to your favorite songs. Tickets are $5. For more information visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ballroom dancing

The Premier Ballroom Dance on Nov. 25 will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Upper Park Avenue, Bridgeport. There will be dancing demonstrations and you can learn a few steps. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Brother Joscephus

Brother Joscephus will perform on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at StageOne, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. In addition to playing music they break out parasols, parade through the audience and have been known to throw out hundreds of Mardi Gras beads over the course of a show. Tickets are $28. For more information visit fairfieldtheater.org.

Bolshoi Ballet

The Bolshoi Ballet in HD: The Taming of the Shrew will be screened on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Shakespeare’s famously chauvinistic comedy is transformed into a battle of wits between two equally feisty individuals: stormy individualist Katharina and smug bad boy Petruchio. Tickets are $25 for members and seniors and free for students 18 and under. For more information visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hey Nineteen

Hey Nineteen, a Steely Dan tribute band, will perform on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The performance include an 11-piece band with three horns, three female background vocalists, two guitars, keys, bass, and drums that plays Steely Dan selections from first album through seventh. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information visit bijoutheatrect.net.

Concert of Mufick

A Concert of Mufick will be performed on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. at the United Church on the Green, 720 Temple St., New Haven. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information call 203-777-4690 or visit orchestranewengland.org.

Standup comedy

Funnier Than Your Family will be performed on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. The evening is hosted by comedian and master storyteller Shaun Eli and will feature comedians Andy Pitz and Frank Vignola. Tickets are $30. For more information visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Guild Group Show

The Guild Group Show will open on Nov. 26 at Silvermine Galleries, Silvermine Art Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. The show runs through Dec. 22. For more information, visit silverminart.org.

Candlelight concert

The Candlelight Concert series continues with a concert on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert will feature pianist Stephen Hough. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Jason Bonham

The Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience will be on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $85-$90. For more information, call 203-438-5795.

Upcoming

Inside F1: 2017 Year in Review will be on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The event takes place the day after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the season, and will take you behind the scenes of the upscale race weekends. During the event, fans can bid on eight different Formula One racing helmets of eight different world champions from the F1 set at NBC Sports! All proceeds will go to support The Wilson Children’s Fund, which was created in honor of the late racecar driver Justin Wilson, who died in a crash at the Pocono IndyCar race on Aug. 24, 2015. Tickets are $60-$150. For more information call 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pierce Fulton and the NVDES will perform on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Pierce Fulton is a Fairfield native and he will be performing experimental electro-pop pieces. Tickets are $28. For more information visit fairfieldtheater.org.

Bridgeport—The Way We Were in the 40s and 50s lecture will be held on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m., North Branch Library, 3455 Madison Ave., Bridgeport. Paul Baudner will speak at the annual holiday gathering. The Bridgeport Community Historical Society will collect unwrapped toys for their toy drive. For more information call 203-371-6397.

Cameron Chase will perform as part of the Emerging Artists Concert on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Rd., Southport. The concert is free. For more information call 203-259-0346 ext. 115.