Movie Menu: The Godfather, Gone With the Wind, Steel Magnolias, My Fair Lady and more

As we tune up for a tasty Thanksgiving weekend with family and friends, take a look at what’s on the movie menu. Thanks to broadcast and cable stations, there’s just as much to watch on the screen as there may be to savor at the table. Take a look.

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Godfather (1972)

Yes, we are forever thankful that Francis Ford Coppola resisted Paramount’s suggestion to shoot Mario Puzo’s novel as a quickie crime caper. Instead he creates an epic for the ages.

9 a.m. AMC

Gone With the Wind (1939)

Yes, we continue to savor the attention to detail that director Victor Fleming (with early scenes by George Cukor) brought to this adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel.

6 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundance

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Yes, we appreciate the sincerity of William Wyler’s tribute to the strength and resolve of English families during the tragedies of World War II. The Best Picture of the Year.

8:30 a.m. TCM

Grease (1978)

Yes, we celebrate the musical adventures of high school students refusing to let class get in the way of fun in this movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. VH1

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Yes, we thank Paramount for letting Francis Ford Coppola creatively control the inevitable follow up to the 1972 Oscar winner that became the only sequel to win Best Picture.

1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. AMArts

Places in the Heart (1984)

Yes, we share the spirit of Thanksgiving in a Texas town in the 1930’s where a determined young widow shows her resolve to keep her family together. Sally Field stars.

1:30 p.m. TCM

Yours Mine and Ours (1968)

Yes, we savor the humor that families can create in this delightful comedy about two adults who, between them, share 18 children. And are still smiling. Lucille Ball is the mom.

9:45 p.m. TCM

Friday, Nov. 24

Magnificent Obsession (1954)

Yes, we feel for Jane Wyman, as she adjusts to a life without sight, a home without her recently deceased husband, and a potential future with dashing doctor Rock Hudson.

3 p.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Yes, we say thank you to director Herbert Ross for carefully recreating life in a Louisiana town in this lovely adaptation of Robert Harling’s play. Sally Field and Julia Roberts star.

4 p.m. and 7 p.m. POP

My Fair Lady (1964)

Yes, we are thankful to George Cukor for the rich sense of care and detail he brings to this Oscar-winning movie adaptation of the Broadway musical. Rex Harrison stars.

5 p.m. TCM