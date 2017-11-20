Ethics Board finds no probable cause in complaint against first selectman

The Board of Ethics determined there was no probable cause in a complaint resident Anne Manusky filed Nov. 3 against First Selectman Adam Dunsby for chairing the Board of Selectmen Park and Recreation Review Committee and voting at its meetings.

The board met in executive session tonight in the Town Hall conference room. It announced its decision in open session in accordance with the board’s rules, which are available at the town website under rules of operation for Board of Ethics.

Board member Alicia Gorder made the motion and Shari Butler Schrage seconded the motion, according to Manusky who was there to hear the outcome. Because the board found no probable cause, no further action will be taken, in accordance with the rules.

“I believe there is an issue with Adam Dunsby being first selectman and being on the Board of Selectmen Park and Recreation subcommittee, as my ethics question states, as the statute and our town ordinance provides,” Manusky said. “The Ethics Board questioned my concern of Dunsby’s motions and voting and settled on the motions Dunsby carried out didn’t constitute a vote?”

Manusky said the board deliberated in executive session and then brought her in to the executive session. They excused her again and then opened the session and voted.

In addition to Gorder and Schrage, board Chairman Richard Scalo and Craig Sternberg were in attendance. Missing was board members Tiffany Tortora, who is a member of theBoard of Selectmen Park and Recreation Review Committee.

“I believe the Ethics Board made an error in their decision, and will consider further action,” Manusky said.

The Board of Selectmen subcommittee has been meeting since late September at Town Hall to decide the future of the Park and Recreation Department since longtime Director Gary Simone announced his retirement. Meetings are open to the public and minutes are taken and recorded at the town website, eastonct.gov.

Manusky asked the Ethics Board to investigate possible violations of Dunsby’s participation on the subcommittee in regard to his duties as first selectman following state statutes, specifically, Sec 7-12a.

It states, “unless otherwise provided by law, the first selectman, in each town for which its board of selectmen it the executive authority, shall be the chief executive officer of such town and shall be an ex-officio member, without vote, all all town boards, commissions and committee, provided nothing herein shall be construed to affect any special act, which gives the first selectman the power to vote on such boards, commission and committees.”

Manusky also believes that Dunsby’s chairing and voting at subcommittee meetings might be a violation of the town Ethics Code and that no town ordinance gives the first selectman voting rights on other boards or commissions.

Manusky wrote in her complaint that “a special Board of Selectmen subcommittee for Parks and Recreation has been created by the Easton Board of Selectmen, in which First Selectman Adam Dunsby made himself a member of said subcommittee; First Selectman Adam Dunsby has been made chairman of the said subcommittee; and First Selectman Adam Dunsby has voted during said subcommittee meeting(s). This appears to breach first selectman duties.”

Dunsby declined to comment on the complaint prior to its being heard and wasn’t immediately able to be reached after the decision was rendered.