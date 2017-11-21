Easton police log: Garbage dumped on road, K-9 demos, kittens found

The Easton Police Department responded to 175 calls from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

With the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend ahead, the Easton Police Department and Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies intend to promote safe driving and increase the protection of all drivers.

Law enforcement officials are out on Connecticut’s roads enforcing the state Occupant Protection laws and issuing citations to those who are unbuckled, police said.

Police urge drivers to arrive to Thanksgiving dinner safe and sound and buckle up every trip, every time.

Garbage dumped

The Easton Highway Department called police on Nov. 13 to report multiple bags of garbage dumped roadside in the area of 45 Tuckahoe Road. The responding police officer said that approximately seven bags of roofing materials were found. There were no identifiable markings, police said.

K-9 demos

Easton K-9 Officer Tamra French and K-9 TJ assisted the Newtown Police Department on Nov. 13 with a K-9 demonstration for Sacred Heart University students.

French and TJ performed a demonstration on Nov. 6 for the Easton police cadets.

Pit bull mix found

Fairfield Animal Control Officer Paul Miller reported on Nov. 16 that a female white short-legged pit mix was brought into the shelter the previous night. The person reported having found the dog on Morning Glory Drive in Easton.

Fairfield will hold the dog for several days, and if no one comes forward, the dog will be transferred to the Easton Animal Shelter.

Three kittens

A resident called police on Nov. 17 after finding three kittens living in her barn. The animal control officer captured two of the kittens and said the third kitten is in the wall behind a beam. The officer will follow up and attempt to catch the third kitten. One male black-and-white kitten and one female black-and-white kitten were placed in the Easton Animal Shelter.

Union Cemetery

Police issued five verbal warnings for simple trespass on Nov. 19 from 1:15 to 5 a.m. Verbal warnings for simple trespass were given to the five youths who were parked on Sport Hill Road and standing in the area of Union Cemetery.

Call statistics

Total calls — 175

Accident — 4

Aided/EMS — 7

Alarm — 16

Animal control — 15

Assist other department — 4

Fire call — 1

Identity theft — 0

Motor vehicle stop — 20

Suspicious motor vehicle — 9

Suspicious person — 4

Suspicious activity — 2

Criminal arrest — 0

Misdemeanor — 3

Clear/no action — 3

Infraction — 3

Written warning — 12

Verbal warning — 7