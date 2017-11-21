Civilian, union complaints filed against Chief Fuchs

Several separate complaints, in addition to a lawsuit stemming from the death of a local man, have been filed against Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs over the last year, First Selectman Julia Pemberton told the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 20.

Complaints were filed by the Redding Fire & EMS Company, as well as a civilian.

The first complaint, filed on Jan. 5, was made by the Redding Fire & EMS Company on behalf of Sebastian Martinez, a member of the department. “This complaint was found to be without standing due to a technicality in the way that it was filed,” Pemberton said.

The second complaint was filed on March 20 by a civilian named Sebastian Martinez. In this instance, the case was found to have standing, Pemberton stated.

The investigation determined that Fuchs had committed conduct “unbecoming,” Pemberton stated.

Pemberton said she could not comment on specifics of the allegations in the complaints at this time.

The findings of both investigations were given to Fuchs on Friday, Nov. 17.

In addition, on March 23, a union complaint was filed on behalf of police Officer Anthony Signore, a member of the Redding Police Department, by the Redding Police Union. In this case, Fuchs was found to have “exercised poor judgment,” Pemberton said. “As a result, a letter of reprimand was issued for the chief and placed in his file.”

On March 30, the union filed a complaint on behalf of two employees of the Redding Police Department.

On May 16, a civilian complaint was filed by Sean Morris that is related to the events of an April 11, 2016, incident. On that date, Redding resident Peter Valenti’s body was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home. Valenti’s body was initially mistaken for a dummy by the first police officer who found it. Then, according to another complaint, Fuchs refused to allow an emergency medical technician to check on Valenti, saying he was already dead.

As a result of that case, Fuchs was placed on administrative leave of absence on Oct. 31, pending the results of an investigation into his handling of the event.

Both of those investigations are ongoing, according to Pemberton. She added that there is an overlap between the civilian complaint filed by Morris and the internal investigations of Fuchs.

Pemberton said attorney Patrick McHale of Kainen, Escalera & McHale in Hartford is conducting an internal investigation of the chief’s activities related to that call.

Pemberton said many concerned residents have asked her — through email and Facebook — about the perceived delay of the town in acting on the investigations of Fuchs. She said that for legal reasons, she needed to “proceed in the way that we did.”

“The investigation began in earnest shortly after the incident itself,” she said.

She explained that the process of investigation takes a lot of time. “Mr. McHale puts together a witness list based upon the complaints. He interviews all of the witnesses. They are sworn in — they understand the seriousness of the proceedings,” she said.

She told people at the meeting who asked about the cost of Fuchs’s attorney that “the chief chose to hire his own attorney and is paying to be represented by that attorney.”

She added that the town of Redding “has counsel that is conducting these [separate] investigations, and the town has a separate attorney who is representing the town in the Valenti case, who is covered by the town’s insurance,” she said.

“The town is insured up to $10 million, but we’re not insured for punitive damages,” she added.