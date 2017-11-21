News briefs: Excess taxes, library expansion

Following are news briefs from the Nov. 16 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carrie Colangelo. Selectman Robert Lessler was absent. There was no public or board member comment.

Tax adjustment

The Board of Finance recommended that the Board of Selectmen not adjust the mill rate or budget and trust that the Board of Finance will make corrections next year. The finance board made the recommendation in light of over-taxing residents in 2017-18 in a cautionary move because the state budget had not yet passed.

At the time of Easton’s budget referendum, the governor had proposed shifting the state Teachers’ Retirement Benefit onto the towns and cities. In the end, the shift did not take place, and Easton wound up in better financial shape than expected. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $400,000 were over-taxed about $300, according to Finance Director Christine Calvert.

The selectmen took no action, so the adjustment will be made next year.

Architectural firm selected

Kristi Sogofsky of the 2017 Library Building Committee presented the committee’s recommendation of an architectural firm for the children’s department renovation project. The committee interviewed five firms, large and small, and received quotes from four of them before reaching its recommendation.

The committee felt strongly that Silver Petrucelli & Associates of Hamden presented the most comprehensive proposal and had the most experience with library renovation projects.

The library board of trustees will pay for the project with its fund raised from user donations.

The selectmen discussed the request for proposals and the services of Silver Petrucelli & Associates and agreed to exempt the project from the requirements of the town purchasing ordinance.

The selectmen authorized the committee to move forward with its choice of architectural firm.

Health structures opt-out

The selectmen agreed with the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission to opt out of a state act authorizing temporary health care structures to house elderly and disabled people. The selectmen first discussed and agreed that the town met the stipulations within the public act that called for first holding a public hearing. The selectmen and the P&Z decided to opt out of the provisions, stated the reasons and will publish notice of the decision in the newspaper not later than 15 days after the decision was rendered.

Park Review Committee

Dunsby updated the selectmen on the progress of the Park and Recreation Review Committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Selectmen that Dunsby chairs. He said he hopes to have the recommendations to the Board of Selectmen and the Park and Recreation Commission soon.

Tax refunds

The selectmen approved the following tax refunds as recommended by Krista Kot, tax collector: 1. Julie Dawid — $10.69; 2. Aaron Flagg — $61.63; 3. Honda Lease Trust — $165.18; 4. Honda Lease Trust — $387.52; 5. Honda Lease Trust — $178.34.