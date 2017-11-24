Annual tree lighting and vendor fair coming to the library

The annual Friends of the Easton Public Library Tree Lighting and Vendor Fair will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Vendor Fair opens at 4 p.m., so come and get some holiday shopping done. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be snacks, holiday carols and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. The winners of the Trim-A-Tree Fundraiser will also be announced.

For more information about the Tree Lighting and Vendor Fair or the Friends of the Easton Public Library, visit the Library’s website, eastonlibrary.org, or contact the library at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]