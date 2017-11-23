SLIDESHOW: Turkey dinner is a tradition in Easton

It’s up to debate when Jesse Lee United Methodist Church first started hosting its annual turkey dinner — some say 70 years ago, some say more — but it’s a tradition that has taken hold in the community.

People even flocked to the church dinner after Hurricane Sandy left homes without power in 2012, said Christine Lindeberg, a Methodist pastor in Pleasant Valley, N.Y., who attended this year’s event with her father, George Lindeberg, a longtime church member.

That year, many of the meals were served “to-go,” she said, since residents dealing with the effects of Sandy couldn’t stay to eat.

The popularity of the event hasn’t wavered.

This year, the event was sold out, and 160 people paid $15 each to enjoy a home-cooked meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is “a major fund-raiser” for the church, said Dr. Joanne Kant, a church member since the early 1990s.

People come to the event from Easton, Trumbull, Fairfield, and Newtown, said Kant, who serves as chairman of the Worship Committee, and is a Church Council member and soloist in the choir.

“The turkey dinner is a wonderful activity,” she said. “It’s a nice fellowship time. People in town look forward to it.”

Kant was working in the kitchen along with other volunteers, cooking mashed potatoes and stuffing and carving turkeys that she and other church members had cooked at home.

The Rev. James Stinson, who insists on being called “Jim,” was socializing with the volunteers and guests.

Stinson, the former director of spiritual life and chaplain for United Methodist Homes, was called out of retirement two years ago to serve as pastor of the church, located on Flat Rock Road.

“People [here] are so giving and caring,” he said. “It’s really like a big family.”

About 35 people from the Easton Senior Center arrived at the Nov. 4 dinner in two vans.

“They support it each year,” Stinson said.

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from Troop 166 helped served the food.

“It’s a great way for them to do something for the community,” said Amy McKeon, a 20-year church member who handles publicity, coordinates the Giving Tree holiday program and has taught Sunday school at the church.

The dinner is a good opportunity for the Scouts to “be around seniors,” she said, and the event is “a nice outreach. It’s a nice, relaxing, fun event.”

McKeon, who was raised Episcopalian and formerly lived in Trumbull, said she moved to Easton just a block from Jesse Lee Church.

“As soon as I went in, I got such a good feeling from it,” she said. “The church isn’t ‘preachy.’ It’s all about love and community.”

Many people who attend are 40- and 50-year members.

“It’s a very devoted, small group,” she said. “It’s a very tight-knit church. It has such a warm feeling.”

Dolly Curtis, who also lives nearby, shares McKeon’s view.

“It’s a wonderful church,” said Curtis, who attends the turkey dinner each year.

“It’s old-fashioned, home-made meals,” she said. “The children serve the food. It’s food made with love and served with love.”

Laura Biafore, who joined the church in March and ran this year’s turkey dinner, said she’s impressed by the community spirit that the event brings out.

Many church members picked up people who don’t drive and brought them to the dinner, she said.

Biafore coordinated the donations from local businesses.

Costco donated dinner rolls, the Spinning Wheel donated butter, and Pepperidge Farm donated stuffing, she said.

Big Y donated the carrots and celery; Angela and Mia, the cookie trays, Candee Farm Landscaping LLC, the ice; and Silverman’s Farm, the mums that decorated the tables.

The Easton Village Store donated the ice cream.

Church organist Joe Swindon performed on the baby grand piano in the sanctuary before the dinner began, and church member Charlie Kenny entertained the guests with piano music during the dinner.

Part of history

Jesse Lee Church struggles with membership issues, as do most Protestant congregations, Stinson said, but three new families have joined the church this year.

“We’re a small congregation,” Kant said, but the church has been able to

make extensive renovations in part by renting out the parsonage and charging for AA meetings, Boy Scout meetings and exercise classes in Bennett Hall.

Bennett Hall, where the turkey dinner takes place, was built in 1955, and the current sanctuary was built in 1813, said Jim Riling, president of the church’s board of trustees. The congregation originally worshipped in a building constructed in 1789 in an area near what is today the Park Avenue entrance ramp off the Merritt Parkway.

Easton’s Jesse Lee church is the oldest Methodist congregation in New England, the members said. The history, the camaraderie, and the turkey dinner are just some of the benefits of belonging to the congregation.

“We love our church,” Kant said.