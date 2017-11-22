Easton walk-a-thon raises $1,340 for Puerto Rico

After plunging into the frigid waters of Long Island Sound to raise money for the Easton PTA last Sunday morning, several stalwart souls walked to raise money for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico in the afternoon.

Kristy Gerdo, a paraprofessional at Samuel Staples Elementary School, and Victoria Lucas both plunged and walked. They were full of smiles and enthusiasm when they arrived at the walk and immediately joined in, while describing their eventful morning.

“It was kind of cold, there were a lot of people there, they had a fire pit set up and food trucks,” Gerdo said. “Some people had costumes. Probably around 12:15 people stripped off their warm clothes and all jumped at once.”

Claire Wilkes cheered on family and friends at the plunge and then participated in the walk-a-thon, sponsored by the Easton Connects with Kindness Committee.

“For a little town, there sure is a lot going on,” Wilkes said. She cited the recent Trunk or Treat, New Friends Playground opening, and Doggie Halloween party in addition to the two big events on Sunday. “It’s fun to get out and see friends.”

Every year for World Kindness Day, the Easton Connects with Kindness Committee organizes an activity in which people of all ages can participate, a personal act of kindness, as opposed to buying and giving an object. The committee also recognizes members in the community who epitomize kindness.

This year’s activity was Easton Connects with Puerto Rico. People took steps to show support for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria. The Sept. 20 Category 4 hurricane ripped through the center of the island, flattening homes, killing at least 55 people and displacing thousands.

Power was knocked out on the entire island and restoration has been painstakingly slow. Many islanders remain without power and jobs. Some still lack running water.

Several dozen children and adults participated in the walk-a-thon. Some kids rode bikes, and one mother pushed her young daughter in a stroller.

Refreshments and a National Kindness Day ceremony with Boomerang awards followed. They are called Boomerang awards in the hope that kindness that goes around will come around.

Pamela Gupta, Easton Connects with Kindness Committee founder, introduced Cathy Dunsby, wife of First Selectman Adam Dunsby, as “Easton’s first lady.” Dunsby presented the Boomerang award to Lynn Zaffino, Easton Public Library director, who participated in the walkathon and activities.

Fellow award winners Dr. Gina Pin, Joel Barlow High School head of school, and Christine Calvert, Easton finance director, were not present to receive their awards.

“Easton Connects with Kindness seeks to bring kindness in our daily lives, in our way of thinking — a tough challenge and not a big-bang approach,” Gupta said.

The group has made slow and steady progress since 2014. On the 13th of every month the committee encourages people to do simple acts of kindness they incorporate into their daily lives.

Gupta said Zaffino has been very supportive of the committee’s activities. “Last year I had worked with her and others in town on a one-town, one-book initiative on kindness. Lynn, as the head of the library, was instrumental in that. Next year she is launching her own one-town, one-book initiative that Easton Connects with Kindness is going to be supporting very actively.”

Gupta said that Pin, who was recently awarded her doctorate, wrote her thesis on job satisfaction among resilient and mindful teachers and administrators. Pin is a proponent of the theory that a positive school climate is most strongly supported by teachers invested in their roles.

“Pin says her research has shown that having a working toolbox of resilient and mindful practices makes a teacher better able to handle today’s increasing challenges, and that the modeling of these traits leads to a better school climate overall,” Gupta said.

Christine Calvert is an Easton resident whose kindness and thoughtfulness has been experienced by many, including inspiring Easton Connects with Kindness’s first post on Facebook regarding observed kindness, Gupta said. In her role as town finance director, and previously as tax collector, Calvert exhibits kindness toward people she encounters through her job, including those who are having hard financial times.

Nicole Cassidy of Americares brought her two young daughters to the walk. Cassidy is a former coworker of Easton Connects with Kindness member Cathy Alfandre. She described the plight of the hurricane victims nearly two months after it struck and said they will need help for years to come to rebuild.

Courtney and Reed Winegar, who recently moved to Easton from Texas, walked with their daughter, Penelope, 9, and Courtney’s mother, Cheri Irwin, who was visiting from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Courtney said they like Easton a lot.

Danielle McKenzie-Mastroianni walked with her daughter Amarissa, 5, and pushed daughter Meliya, 18 months, in her stroller. Amarissa proudly wrote her name and her sister’s name herself in the reporter’s notebook.

Beth Ross, a member of the senior center advisory board and the group Sons and Mothers 4 Others, was also there to show her support for the cause.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the Easton Connects with Kindness initiative for Puerto Rico is urged to visit americares.org and donate through the website. Or they may drop off a check, made payable to Americares, at the Easton Public Library, to Zaffino’s attention.

Americares will receive the tax-deductible contributions and immediately put the money to work for hurricane relief.

Easton Connects with Kindness Committee members are Pam Gupta, Beth Ross, Bettina Grob, Katie Thomson, Karen Mickley-Gomez, Caryn Wells, Cathy Alfandre, Mary Colacurcio, Kristen Leavitt, Gary Simone, and Tiffany Tortora.