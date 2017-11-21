Overall, times were on the faster side for the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team at the state Class M championships last week.

The Falcons eclipsed their seed times in a number of events. Scoring 182 points, they were 11th out of 22 teams on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southern Connecticut State University.

Lauralton Hall reclaimed the title it won two years ago with 600. North Haven was runner-up with 464 and Brookfield was third with 445.

Due to a disqualification, the Falcons did not score in the 200-yard medley relay at the start of the meet. One of their highest finishes came in the 200 free. Claiming her first bronze medal, senior Monica Koubeck was third in 1:57.42. Rebecca Lee was 10th in 2:04.00.

Two also scored for the Falcons in the 50 free. Touching the wall in 26.83, Deirdre Grob was 15th, 0.15 second behind Mercy’s Elisia Pagliuca. Danae O’Dean was 19th in 26.33, 0.07 second behind Branford’s Melissa Juliano.

Barlow’s first points came a week earlier at the one-meter diving finals. Alana Foodman scored a 301.80, taking ninth out of 30 competitors at Bulkeley High in Hartford on Nov. 9.

The Falcons had one representative in the 100 butterfly as well. Sophia Taylor’s 1:06.68 took 22nd.

Koubeck earned her second bronze medal in the 500 free with a 5:10.46, 0.22 second after Foran’s Jordan MacDonald. Lee also scored with a 10th-place time of 5:27.40, and Taylor took 22nd in 5:44.30.

Combining to swim the 200 free relay, Grob, Sarah Witherbee, Lee and Koubeck finished seventh in 1:47.06.

Julia Cheung finished the 100 backstroke in 1:08.05 for 20th, 0.03 second behind Old Lyme-Valley Regional’s Kim Berardis. Grob was 23rd in 1:09.04. Cheung also competed in the 100 breaststroke and was 23rd in 1:19.36.

The season continued for Koubeck, who was her team’s lone representative at the State Open on Saturday, Nov. 18. Placing in two events, she scored 18 points at Yale University’s Kiphuth Pool.

Competing in the 200 free, she was 23rd in 1:59.04. She was also in the 500 free, finishing 11th in 5:11.57 in her final high school event.