The Thanksgiving Day game between the Joel Barlow High football team and South-West Conference rival Weston will have a little more at stake than it has had in recent years.
Since 1996, the annual contest usually marks the end of the season for both teams. Once again, they will be playing for bragging rights as well as the game trophy, which the winner will get to keep for another year. This time, however, the winner will get something else for its efforts.
Whoever wins the game will be guaranteed a spot in the state Class M tournament as well as first place in the SWC Patriot Division. This marks the first time since 2012 that both teams have been in contention for a spot in the post-season.
Each team has won its last three games and sports a 6-3 overall record.
“They’ve done a nice job of what they’ve had to do and we’re happy that we won the last three,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan. “We had a little rough patch there that we’re not happy with, but we had some injuries, and the turnover bug and penalty bug sort of hit us and we’re hoping we’re over that.”
Offensively, the Falcons are the No. 1 rushing team in the state. They can turn to a number of players to get the job done, including quarterback Trevor Furrer, a big part of their triple-option offense. He leads the division in rushing (1,149 yards), and is second only to Weston quarterback James Goetz in touchdowns, with 10.
The Falcons can also use backs Calvin Peterson (730 yards) and Alex Stillman (585 yards), with seven and eight touchdowns, respectively. Barlow also has Will Cusick, who has eight touchdowns.
“We’ve spread the ball around quite well,” said Tynan. “It’s tough who you’re going to defend.”
On defense, Weston will have to beware of Stillman, who leads the division in tackles with 112. As a defensive back, Furrer and cornerback Charlie Wilson could also cause trouble for Weston’s passing game, as each has three interceptions.
Weston will also count on a number of players offensively. One is Goetz, who leads the Patriot Division in passing yards (1,409) and in touchdown passes (16).
“Their quarterback is obviously a great player and a super athlete who can run all over the place,” said Tynan. “He creates plays. It’s containing him a little bit and they play stiff defense, too, so we have to establish some good drives and move the football.”
He can throw to several receivers. Chris Fruhbeis, Scott Peyton and Jason Baisley have each caught multiple passes for touchdowns.
When the Trojans opt to run the ball, Goetz can also get the job done. He leads the division in touchdowns with 12 and is second it total yards with 773.
Patrick Stack can also run the ball (549 yards, four touchdowns). On defense, he leads the team in total tackles with 74 and has two sacks.
Should Barlow opt to pass the ball, Weston has Baisley at linebacker. Leading the team in interceptions (three), he is second in tackles (69).
“We told them your destiny is in your hands,” said Tynan. “You have to make happen what you want. If you winn you’re definitely in.”