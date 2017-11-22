Easton Courier

Barlow teachers go to Yale to study emotional intelligence

By Dr. Gina Pin, Head of School on November 22, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The​ ​Easton​ ​Learning​ ​Foundation​ ​(ELF)​ ​sent​ ​Joel​ ​Barlow High​ ​School​ ​teachers​ ​to​ ​school.​ ​​​Through​ ​their generous​ ​grant,​ ​a​ ​team​ ​of​ ​four —​ ​​Chris​ ​Poulos,​ ​Spanish​ ​teacher;​ ​Jack Powers,​ ​special​ ​education​ ​teacher;​ ​Brian​ ​Luzietti,​ ​science​ ​teacher​; ​and I gathered​ ​at​ ​Yale University’s​ ​Center​ ​for​ ​Emotional​ ​Intelligence​ ​for​ ​a​ ​two-day​ ​seminar.​ ​​ ​

The​ ​NoVo​ ​Foundation made​ ​it​ ​possible​ ​for​ ​a​ ​second​ ​team​ ​to​ ​join​ ​in​ ​this​ ​experience.​ ​​Julie​ ​McTague,​ ​assistant​ ​principal; Carolyn​ ​Huminski,​ ​English​ ​teacher;​ ​Henry​ ​DelAngelo,​ ​counselor;​ ​and​ ​Joe​ ​Sopko,​ ​math teacher;​ ​also​ ​attended.

Prior​ ​to​ ​the​ ​conference,​ ​the​ ​Barlow​ ​team​ ​participated​ ​in​ ​an​ ​online​ ​course​ ​that​ ​helped​ ​them​ ​to assess​ ​their​ ​understanding​ ​of​ ​emotional​ ​intelligence.​ ​The​ ​course​ ​also​ ​familiarized​ ​the​ ​team​ ​with the​ ​work​ ​that​ ​the​ ​Yale​ ​Center​ ​for​ ​Emotional​ ​Intelligence​ ​has​ ​been​ ​conducting.​ ​​​ ​​

The​ ​center​ ​was founded​ ​by​ ​Dr.​ ​Mark​ ​Brackett,​ ​who,​ ​along​ ​with​ ​his​ ​colleagues,​ ​used​ ​scientific​ ​research​ ​studies​ ​to create​ ​the​ ​Anchors​ ​of​ ​Emotional​ ​Intelligence,​ ​a​ ​set​ ​of​ ​tools​ ​to​ ​be​ ​used​ ​for​ ​teaching​ ​that “emotions​ ​matter.”

The​ ​seminar​ ​began​ ​with​ ​a​ ​review​ ​of​ ​ongoing​ ​research​ ​that​ ​confirms​ ​the​ ​importance​ ​of​ ​emotional intelligence.​ ​Among​ ​many​ ​things,​ ​the​ ​team​ ​learned​ ​that​ ​if​ ​one​ ​can​ ​name​ ​the​ ​emotion,​ ​he​ ​or​ ​she can​ ​tame​ ​the​ ​emotion.​ ​The​ ​team​ ​learned​ ​how​ ​to​ ​use​ ​some​ ​tools​ ​for​ ​properly​ ​labeling​ ​emotions and​ ​regulating​ ​them.​ ​

These​ ​tools​ ​will​ ​ultimately​ ​be​ ​rolled​ ​out​ ​to​ ​other​ ​staff​ ​members​ ​and​ ​students at​ ​Barlow.​​ ​The​ ​Barlow​ ​team​ ​will​ ​continue​ ​to​ ​investigate​ ​ways​ ​to​ ​apply​ ​their​ ​learning​ ​even​ ​as they​ ​expand​ ​their​ ​own​ ​understanding​ ​of​ ​what​ ​it​ ​means​ ​to​ ​be​ ​emotionally​ ​intelligent. One​ ​of​ ​the​ ​many​ ​takeaways​ ​from​ ​the​ ​seminar​ ​came​ ​as​ ​the​ ​Yale​ ​instructors​ ​led​ ​a​ ​discussion​ ​on the​ ​importance​ ​of​ ​naming​ ​emotions​ ​correctly.​ ​​For​ ​example,​ ​how​ ​do​ ​the​ ​feelings​ ​of​ ​“stress”​ ​and “pressure”​ ​differ​, ​and​ ​why​ ​is​ ​it​ ​important​ ​to​ ​differentiate​ ​between​ ​the​ ​two?​​ ​Stress​ ​comes​ ​from having​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​on​ ​your​ ​“to​ ​do”​ ​plate —​ ​too​ ​many​ ​demands,​ ​too​ ​many​ ​assignments,​ ​too​ ​many​ ​tests,​ ​for example.​ ​​​If​ ​students​ ​are​ ​experiencing​ ​stress,​ ​there​ ​are​ ​actions​ ​educators​ ​can​ ​take:​ ​reducing​ ​work load​ ​or​ ​scaffolding​ ​assignments,​ ​for​ ​example.​ ​​

​However,​ ​if​ ​students​ ​are​ ​experiencing​ ​pressure, reducing​ ​the​ ​workload​ ​to​ ​zero​ ​will​ ​not​ ​alleviate​ ​the​ ​unpleasant​ ​feelings​ ​associated​ ​with​ ​this emotion.​ ​​​Pressure​ ​has​ ​roots​ ​in​ ​expectations,​ ​sometimes​ ​unrealistic​ ​or​ ​unattainable.​ ​​The​ ​way​ ​to deal​ ​with​ ​pressure​ ​is​ ​quite​ ​different​ ​from​ ​the​ ​path​ ​to​ ​reduce​ ​stress.​ ​​​​Taking​ ​the​ ​time​ ​to​ ​accurately label​ ​and​ ​articulate​ ​the​ ​emotion​ ​will​ ​benefit​ ​students​ ​and​ ​educators.​ ​Mental​ ​health​ ​and​ ​wellness will​ ​improve​ ​among​ ​all. The​ ​framework​ ​of​ ​Emotional​ ​Intelligence​ ​is​ ​summed​ ​up​ ​by​ ​the​ ​acronym​ ​RULER —​ ​namely, recognize,​ ​understand,​ ​label,​ ​express,​ ​and​ ​regulate​ ​emotions.​ ​​​​Through​ ​the​ ​generosity​ ​of​ ​the Easton​ ​Learning​ ​Foundation,​ ​these​ seven ​educators​ ​at​ ​Barlow​ and I ​have​ ​begun​ ​an​ ​exciting​ ​exploration on​ ​emotional​ ​intelligence.​ We ​are​ ​continuing​ ​the​ ​journey​ ​this​ ​year.​ ​

Through​ ​reading​ ​research coming​ ​out​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Yale​ ​Center​ ​for​ ​Emotional​ ​Intelligence,​ ​holding​ ​regular​ ​collegial​ ​dialogues, and​ ​crafting​ ​lessons​ ​and​ ​methods​ ​to​ ​assist​ ​in​ ​the​ ​roll-out​ ​to​ ​Barlow​ ​at​ ​large,​ ​the​ ​team​ ​is​ ​becoming increasingly​ ​knowledgeable​ ​of​ ​this​ ​topic.​ ​

Surely,​ ​it​ ​is​ ​one​ ​that​ ​will​ ​have​ ​positive​ ​impacts​ ​on​ ​the community​ ​at​ ​Joel​ ​Barlow​ ​High​ ​School.

