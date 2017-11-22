Barlow teachers go to Yale to study emotional intelligence

Dr. Gina Pin
The Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) sent Joel Barlow High School teachers to school. Through their generous grant, a team of four — Chris Poulos, Spanish teacher; Jack Powers, special education teacher; Brian Luzietti, science teacher; and I gathered at Yale University’s Center for Emotional Intelligence for a two-day seminar.
The NoVo Foundation made it possible for a second team to join in this experience. Julie McTague, assistant principal; Carolyn Huminski, English teacher; Henry DelAngelo, counselor; and Joe Sopko, math teacher; also attended.
Prior to the conference, the Barlow team participated in an online course that helped them to assess their understanding of emotional intelligence. The course also familiarized the team with the work that the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence has been conducting.
The center was founded by Dr. Mark Brackett, who, along with his colleagues, used scientific research studies to create the Anchors of Emotional Intelligence, a set of tools to be used for teaching that “emotions matter.”
The seminar began with a review of ongoing research that confirms the importance of emotional intelligence. Among many things, the team learned that if one can name the emotion, he or she can tame the emotion. The team learned how to use some tools for properly labeling emotions and regulating them.
These tools will ultimately be rolled out to other staff members and students at Barlow. The Barlow team will continue to investigate ways to apply their learning even as they expand their own understanding of what it means to be emotionally intelligent. One of the many takeaways from the seminar came as the Yale instructors led a discussion on the importance of naming emotions correctly. For example, how do the feelings of “stress” and “pressure” differ, and why is it important to differentiate between the two? Stress comes from having a lot on your “to do” plate — too many demands, too many assignments, too many tests, for example. If students are experiencing stress, there are actions educators can take: reducing work load or scaffolding assignments, for example.
However, if students are experiencing pressure, reducing the workload to zero will not alleviate the unpleasant feelings associated with this emotion. Pressure has roots in expectations, sometimes unrealistic or unattainable. The way to deal with pressure is quite different from the path to reduce stress. Taking the time to accurately label and articulate the emotion will benefit students and educators. Mental health and wellness will improve among all. The framework of Emotional Intelligence is summed up by the acronym RULER — namely, recognize, understand, label, express, and regulate emotions. Through the generosity of the Easton Learning Foundation, these seven educators at Barlow and I have begun an exciting exploration on emotional intelligence. We are continuing the journey this year.
Through reading research coming out of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, holding regular collegial dialogues, and crafting lessons and methods to assist in the roll-out to Barlow at large, the team is becoming increasingly knowledgeable of this topic.
Surely, it is one that will have positive impacts on the community at Joel Barlow High School.
Barlow teachers go to Yale to study emotional intelligence
By Dr. Gina Pin, Head of School on November 22, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, People, Schools · 0 Comments
