Spotlight on area events

Holiday Boutique

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, is holding its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand new gifts; holiday décor; hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves; and a kids’ corner will be sold. Organizers said will it will be an “outstanding selection at a fraction of the retail cost.” Gift wrapping service is available. Call 203-268-1145 for information.

Pancake breakfast

Eighth graders at Helen Keller Middle School have held a pancake breakfast that has become a community get-together between Thanksgiving and Christmas for more than four decades.

The tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the Helen Keller Middle School cafeteria. Easton residents of all ages will be able to dine on pancakes, sausages, and all the fixings, prepared and served by the students.

All funds raised go to support eighth grade end-of-year activities. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from any eighth-grade student, or at the door the day of the event.

Photos with Santa on a fire engine

The Easton Fire Department, One Center Road, invites the community to an open house at the firehouse on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can take a photo with Santa and the firetrucks, meet a firefighter, learn about volunteering and help with the annual toy drive for Al’s Angels. Unwrapped toys are welcome. Complimentary snacks will be offered.

Screening of Angst

The Joel Barlow High School Parent Teacher Student Association will hold a screening of Angst, a 56-minute film and virtual reality experience that explores anxiety, its causes, effects and what people can do about it.

The screening will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Turnpike. The cost is $10 per person. The filmmakers’ goal is to have a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Angst presents candid interviews with kids and young adults with anxiety and what they’ve learned about it. It includes discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, and help, resources and tools.