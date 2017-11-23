Vaping at Barlow continues to be a concern

The incidence of vaping in Barlow is growing, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas McMorran at the Region 9 Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Vaping is the act of inhaling vapor produced by a vaporizer or electronic cigarette. The vapes contain nicotine.

Head of School Dr. Gina Pin said, “Vaping is our greatest concern on campus at the moment.”

A Boston Globe article was passed out to everyone at the meeting, called “‘Juuling’: The most widespread phenomenon you’ve never heard of.” It described how difficult it is to catch students in the act of vaping.

Pin said there is an issue with vaping in the bathroom at Barlow.

“The students are getting smarter about where they are putting vapes,” she said. “We have a big education campaign now going on in the school.”

Pin said Barlow administrators are examining why students vape. One reason they may do it is to calm themselves down — such as to get themselves through an exam.

“The fact that this generation is becoming dependent on a substance to get them through their day is disturbing,” Pin said.

“This is data that concerns us,” she said. “Is this the way they are dealing with their stress?”

In the 2016-17 school year, there were 40 instances of violations of Barlow’s substance abuse policy — 36 of which were related to vaping, McMorran said.

In prior years, much fewer incidences of vaping were reported. In 2015 to 2016, out of 14 instances of violations at Barlow, only two involved vaping; in 2014 to 2015, there was only one incidence of vaping reported. Prior to this, no instances of vaping were reported.

Farewell tribute

Region 9 board members Cathy Gombos and Walter King are stepping down from their service to the board. McMorran gave them both a farewell tribute, acknowledging their commitment and all the work they have done over the years on the board.