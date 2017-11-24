Easton Courier

Raising teens and tweens talk at library

By Easton Courier on November 24, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo

Douglas Haddad will present his best-selling book, The Ultimate Guide to Raising Teens and Tweens: Strategies for Unlocking Your Child’s Full Potential, at the Easton Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The book talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing. Autographed copies will be available for $15.

Haddad was recognized as the 2016-17 Simsbury Teacher of the Year and is a 2017 Connecticut Teacher-Ambassador in Public Education. He has taught more than 2,000 students in his career, working with children from different backgrounds and abilities. He is also a blogger who discusses parenting and family-related topics.

Haddad is a contributing writer, who has been featured in many local and national print and online outlets, and a regular guest appearing on radio and television discussing topics including parenting, education, and health and wellness.

Registration is suggested. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

