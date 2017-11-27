Stone marks unknown souls at Easton’s Potter’s Field

The Easton Cemetery Committee discovered a potter’s field as it researched the history of the Center Street Cemetery. The committee thought it would be appropriate to acknowledge the site where eight unknown Easton residents are buried in graves owned by the town.

The committee worked for a couple of years to find and deliver a suitable gravestone to mark the spot where ground-penetrating radar showed the eight graves are located. Committee members tried to no avail to learn the identities of the unknown souls.

Committee members Phil Doremus, Joan Kirk, Lisa Burghardt, Cheryl Norton and Gary Haines gathered at the site on a recent Saturday morning for a dedication ceremony, officiated by the Rev. Amanda Ostrove of the Congregational Church of Easton.

Doremus, a committee member and longtime Easton resident, described the process that preceded the dedication. They researched Potter’s Field and learned it was purchased by the town of Easton in 1904 from Dr. Seth Hill for $40 per 324-square-foot lot.

Doremus said the committee located the graves that were purchased by the town and wanted to honor the unknowns buried there by placing a memorial stone with a plaque and a message in the center of the site.

They also acquired corner markers to define the four corners of the eight graves. The expectation is that they were for indigent or other people in town who had no other place to be interred, according to Doremus.

“We have no idea who is interred there,” he said. “We couldn’t find any record. Maybe they are there, but we have not found who is interred there and therefore we can’t acknowledge the individuals.”

Committee member Gary Haines found a fieldstone in his backyard that the committee felt was appropriate to hold the marker. The committee talked originally about buying a stone but decided that a fieldstone was “exactly what our forebears would have done,” Doremus said.

“The committee debated for a quite a while about the language on the plaque that was installed because it’s an interesting piece of history for the town,” Doremus said. “We decided that once we were finished with it, we would have a short ceremony acknowledging and dedicating the plaque and the spaces to the memory of those people that were interred there.”

Haines, who is watershed manager at Aquarion Water Co. and has been a Cemetery Committee member since 2009, said he brought the stone to the site. The committee had the plaque made and cut the inset on the stone. “We set it in ourselves. I’m just the digger and stone mover,” he said.

They did the work a year ago but wanted to wait for the grass to get established before they held the dedication ceremony.

Ostrove spoke about how potter’s fields are blessings to families and individuals who do not have the means to provide for their burials. Many towns have some form of potter’s field that goes forgotten and unnoticed because of the lack of funds, interest, and knowledge of who might be buried there. But not Easton.

“Heavenly God, Lord of all that we have and all that we are, we bless you that you put it into the hearts of town leaders past and present to create and commemorate a resting place for those who lack the means to provide for their own burials,” Ostrove said. “Grant that this land remain a quiet resting place for those who are here and others who may come, remember that this is a holy place of rest. We pray for those who are buried here that their lives have not been completely forgotten. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.”

Doremus, speaking for the committee, said they were happy to have the opportunity to memorialize the graves of the unknowns.

“People who were unable to afford a place for burial are lucky to have community that is compassionate to their plight,” Ostrove said.

A brief history

Center Street Cemetery originated in 1861 as a privately owned cemetery. Owner Wakeman Hill and his business partner, Miles Bradley of the Bradley Edge Tool Co. in Weston, began selling family plots to area residents for $18.

Family plots were sold until 1912 by legal representatives of both owners. Notable burials in the cemetery are residents who fought in the Civil War and former town officials. The cemetery is also home to the potter’s field where some of the town’s poor were buried in unmarked graves.

The Easton Cemetery Committee was established in 2004 by a town resolution in accordance with state statute authorizing towns and cities to form committees to care for abandoned or inactive cemeteries.

Former Town Clerk Derek Buckley was chair when Haines came onto the committee in 2009.

“He was instrumental in getting legislation passed on having municipalities take ownership of abandoned cemeteries,” Haines said.

The Easton Cemetery Committee took over and renovated the abandoned Center Street, Den, Gilbertown, and Lyon cemeteries. The Aspetuck, Maple Grove and Union cemeteries are still operating and selling graves.

To qualify as abandoned, a cemetery must have had no interments in the past 40 years and must go through due diligence notices in the newspaper.

Many stones were down or broken at Center Street Cemetery when the committee took over. The committee has done extensive tree work, ground stumps, and repaired uprooted stones since taking over, Haines said.