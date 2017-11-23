Football: Joel Barlow 50, Weston 14

With a spot in the state Class M tournament and a South-West Conference Division II title still up for grabs, the Joel Barlow High football beat host Weston 50-14 in the annual Thanksgiving Day game at home on Thursday, Nov. 23.
The win gives Barlow its first spot in the tournament since 2013 and its first-ever Division II title.
The Trojans, who were in contention for a playoff spot for the first time since 2012, fell behind in the first quarter when Barlow scored on a 40-yard option play to Will Cusick with 5:42 left. Miek Puglio’s extra point kick made it 7-0.
The ensuing kickoff pinned Weston deep in its own territory before the Falcons scored on a safety. Later in the quarter, Barlow again scored on the option, this time on a 14-yard run by Charlie Wilson.
Two long touchdown runs by Calvin Peterson, one for 53 yards and the other for 95, made it 30-0 before the Trojans got on the board later in the half. With a little more than a minute left Weston quarterback James Goetz got his team on the board with a four-yard run.
Early in the second half the Trojans blocked a Barlow punt to give then excellent field position on the Barlow eight, setting up a one-yard run by Goetz and a two-point conversion pass to Chris Fruhbeis. Those would be the last points of the season for Weston, as Barlow’s offense tightened up while its offense added touchdowns by Peterson, Will Cusick and Dave Cusick.
Barlow, now 7-3, plays Sheehan on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.