Easton Arts Council seeks help identifying mystery photo

The Easton Arts Council juried photography exhibition is on display in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

The reception and awards presentation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the library. The winners will be announced.

The Juried Photography Exhibition was started by Citizens for Easton in the 1980s as a means to display the scenic rural character of Easton. The rules of the exhibit require that the photo be taken of Easton.

From the photos submitted to the show, a judge selects first, second and honorable mention winners in the two categories, adults, over 18, and youth,18 and under.

The first-place winners in each category receive a cash prize and the photo is then placed on permanent display in the Town Hall.

The first photos on display were in 1987. In the early 2000s, Citizens for Easton was not able to continue the contest and the Easton Arts Council took it over.

Recently the Arts Council purchased and donated distinctive name tags for each photo on display at Town Hall. There is one photo, from 1996, that is not titled.

“We are hoping someone in town either took the photo or knows who did so that we may discover the name of the photographer and recognize them with a name tag,” Joanne Kant, Arts Council president, said.

This year’s judge is world-renowned photographer and artist Adger Cowans, whose work is at the Smithsonian Museum among other venues.The reception is open to the public.

For information see eastonartscouncil.org or call 203-261-9160