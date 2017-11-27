Easton website has a lot of information

When the Board of Selectmen introduced the redesigned town website, eastonct.gov, at the end of 2014, one of the goals was to provide greater access to information on Easton town government. The site now provides quite a bit of material.

On the Selectmen’s page (under departments) you can find all labor contracts, the Employee Handbook, and the Workplace Safety Plan. We’re also posting job descriptions as we update them over time. The Board of Selectmen has begun a review of town policies (some of which could use some updating) and we’ll be posting those as soon as they are ready.

On the Finance Department’s page, you can find the last 10 years’ worth of the town’s audited financial statements, as well as other required reports and all annual reports since 2007. The budget section contains all the details on recent municipal budgets.

Under “About Easton” you can find the complete codification of Easton’s ordinances. Nearby is a link to the GIS mapping system, provided by MetroCoG, our council of governments. This is a great resource for getting information on Easton’s properties and topography.

I’ve highlighted just some of what is available, but there is much more. I encourage you to explore the website to find what is most useful to you.

Finally, I encourage everyone to sign up for updates under “Contact Center/Subscribe to Easton news.” You can select which updates you would like to receive via email, such as general town news, agendas and minutes for boards and commissions, and notification of town meetings.

The first selectman may be reached at 203-268-6291, ext. 101, via email at [email protected] or by writing to him at Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Street, Easton CT 06612.