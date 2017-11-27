Medicare open enrollment, veterans’ aid and municipal agent meet-and-greet

Eileen Zimmerman, municipal agent for the elderly and social services director, invites interested parties to the following sessions at the Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road. Call Zimmerman to RSVP at 203-268-1137.

Medicare open enrollment

There will be a Medicare open enrollment on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choices counselors will be available to help with enrollment.

Veterans’ aid

Ramon Agosto from the Connecticut Veterans Administration will explain how the veterans’ aid benefit works for veterans and their spouses on Monday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

Meet-and-greet

Stop by and meet Zimmerman, the town’s municipal agent and a licensed clinical social worker, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. and find out about upcoming programs. Refreshments will be served.