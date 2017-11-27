Fourth annual Mia Luca Michael Coat & Toy Drive underway

Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford is holding their fourth annual Mia Luca Michael Coat and Toy Drive through Dec. 22.

Bring any new or gently used winter coat or new unwrapped toy and receive a $10 voucher at one of the following drop off locations: Vazzano’s Four Seasons Tuesday Night Buffet, Vazzy’s 19th Hole, The Windmill Tavern, Lighthouse Pizza, or Beach House Grill.

Drop offs may be made through Dec. 22.

For donations, make checks payable to Marilyn Goldstone Foundation, 5013C.