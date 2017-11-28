Easton police log: Driving while intoxicated, deer caught in fence

The Easton Police Department responded to 184 calls from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Criminal arrest

A Fairfield woman turned herself in at the Easton Police Department Nov. 21 after learning the department had a warrant for her arrest.

Viktoryia M. Barabanova, 28, of 1660 Black Rock Tpk. in Fairfield, was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barabanova was released on a written promise to appear and given a court date of Dec. 5.

The arrest comes from an accident on Oct. 2 on Route 58 and Burr Street. Several witnesses called in to report a vehicle rolled over on its side. While speaking with the officers on scene, Barabanova was slurring her words, her eyes were glossy and bloodshot, she had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, and she was unsteady on her feet, police said. She had stated that she was coming from a benefit at the Bear and Grill in Fairfield and that she was attempting to go home. She also stated that she was the only occupant in the vehicle.

While being checked out by the Easton EMS in the ambulance, Barabanova seemed to be more confused and was having trouble completing sentences. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, it was discovered that Barabanova was not alone in the car, police said.

Her boyfriend had been with her and went into the woods with his dog and Barabanova’s purse, because according to him, “she told me to,” police said. He refused any medical treatment and was picked up from the scene by his uncle.

Deer caught in fence

Easton police received a call on Nov. 25 about a buck with his antlers caught in mesh fencing on Bayberry Lane.

The caller stated the deer had ripped down most of the fencing and was not very tangled. At 4:12 p.m., the person called back and said deer was free but still in the area and seemed disoriented.

An officer in the area spoke with the caller, who said the deer freed himself. The officer was unable to locate the deer.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 184

Accident — 3

Aided/EMS — 5

Alarm — 13

Animal control — 9

Assist other department — 7

Fire call — 1

MV stop — 45

Suspicious motor vehicle — 11

Suspicious person — 0

Suspicious activity — 1

Criminal arrest — 1

Motor vehicle summons — 0

Motor vehicle clear/no action — 1

Infraction — 13

Written warning — 26

Verbal warning — 7