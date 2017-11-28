Obituary: Pouran D. Aleali, 74

Pouran D. Aleali, 74, died on November 26, 2017.

Pouran was born in Tehran, Iran to the late Parviz Vakili-Taleghani and Aghamar Vakili-Taleghani.

Pouran attended university in Iran where she was trained to be a nurse. Upon immigrating to the United States in the early 1970s she subsequently went back to school and received her Master’s Degree in Geriatric Psychology.

Pouran married her husband, Dr. Seyed Hossain Aleali, 51 years ago. Their marriage was a partnership and they navigated the difficulty of immigrating to the United States from Iran 50 years ago together, while leaving all of their family and friends behind.

In addition to raising her daughters, Marjan Aleali and Roxana Aleali, Pouran became a surrogate mother to Lily Khodadoost-Kamvar, who became a third daughter. After a few years of practicing psychology, Pouran worked as a practice secretary and office assistant for her husband for over a decade.

Family and friends were Pouran’s passion and delight. She loved to entertain and threw parties often. She loved to cook Persian food and always ensured there was a lavish spread of foods from her homeland for all to enjoy. Pouran was fond of dancing and would be one of the first people on the dance floor at any event.

Pouran is survived by her husband and daughters; sons-in law, Morad Kamvar, Derek Karim and Kevin Holtzman; three grandchildren, Arianna Kamvar, Alyssa, and Kamran Holtzman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Azar (Parviz) Dadyar and their children Labkhand (Tim) Quinn and Pani (Nima) Norouzi, Nassrin (Bijan) Vakili and their children Golnaz (Mehdi) Shabestary and Kayvan as well as her sister, Iran Vikili-Taleghani; her two brothers, Mansour (Nassrin) Vakili-Taleghani and Nasser Vakili-Taleghani; her sister-in-law, Vahideh Vakili-Taleghani; her dearest friends, Farah and Houtan Aghili and numerous other relatives and close friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Mohsen Vakili-Taleghani.

A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Folly Room at the Delamar Hotel, 275 Old Post Rd. in Southport on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. All are invited to attend. Private funeral services were held with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CSMS Charitable Trust, C/O Connecticut State Medical Society, 127 Washington Ave., East Building, 3rd Fl., North Haven, CT 06473 (put Mrs. Aleali’s name on memo line).

To send an online condolence, visit www.shaughnesseybanksfuneralhome.com.