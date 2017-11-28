Holiday BYOB party at the Adams School House

The Board of Directors of the Historical Society of Easton invites the Easton community, members, friends and volunteers to start the holiday season with an evening of good wishes and cheer.

The historical society’s holiday party follows the Lecture about the 10 American assassins, presented by Stephen Spignesi at the library earlier in the afternoon Sunday, Dec. 3. The holiday party is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Adams School House, 345 Westport Road.

Spread good cheer and make new friends while being warmed by the wood-burning stove at the annual holiday event at the historic one-room school house.

Bring your favorite libation and hors d’oeuvres to share and enjoy an evening of stimulating conversation and friendship at Easton’s own historic one-room school house.

For more information call the Historical Society of Easton at 203-292-3533 or visit the website, historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.