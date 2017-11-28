Talk will cover who, what, when, why of American assassinations

The Historical Society of Easton welcomes the return of author Stephen Spignesi for a special lecture on American Assassinations, Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Easton Library community room, 691 Morehouse Road.

The presentation which will include the who, what, when and why of notable Americans assassinations such as President John F. Kennedy, Robert F.Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, John Lennon, and Abraham Lincoln to name a few, as well as discussion of his book In the Crosshairs.

Spignesi is a retired University of New Haven practitioner in residence and prolific author of more than 70 books on American history, pop culture, the Founding Fathers, the U.S. presidents, Stephen King, the Beatles, true crime, and the paranormal among other pop culture subjects and TV shows.

While the lecture is free to all who attend, donations are always welcome and greatly appreciated to support the Historical Society’s efforts and future events. For more information call the Historical Society of Easton at 203-292-3533, email [email protected] or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.