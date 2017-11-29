ELF 21 Days of Cheer Auction runs through Dec. 17

The holidays are just around the corner and the annual Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) online auction “21 Days of Cheer!” has some one-of-a-kind items that will delight children this giving season.

Many offerings are donated by Samuel Staples Elementary School, Helen Keller Middle School and Joel Barlow High School teachers, administrators and staff. Local vendors also donate generously.

Families bid on the items and town children enjoy special experiences with their teachers and administrators. Every dollar raised goes to fund educational enrichment in the Easton public schools. ELF has awarded more than $500,000 in teacher grants since 2004.

“This is such a wonderful event because it promotes connectedness and holiday cheer,” said event chair Ande Ogden. “Our teachers and community members have generously donated their creativity and their time and are offering such fun and engaging activities for our students.”

There are breakfast and movie parties with Staples teachers, private music lessons with the Keller music department, art classes at the Easton Arts Center, VIP tickets to events like Barlow graduation, the Keller play, and much, much more.

The last day to bid is Sunday, Dec. 17, when the auction will close at noon.

“This is community at its best,” said ELF President Suzanne Chiaramonte. “It’s in the truest spirit of the holidays. We are so grateful to everyone who donates items and to everyone who bids.”

Additional goodies include a parking upgrade for a junior to the Barlow senior lot, VIP passes to the Keller eighth grade graduation, a Valentine’s Day ice cream social, and a basketball game against the Keller teachers.

“The auction items are a great way for the community to support our schools while bidding on something meaningful at the same time,” Ogden said.

One perennial favorite is Staples principal for the day. One lucky winner gets to shadow Principal Kim Fox Santora for one day and see what it’s like to run the elementary school.

This year, Staples assistant principal for the day is also being offered.

“They’ll remember these experiences for a lifetime,” Chiaramonte said. “After the auction closes, we’ll email every winner a certificate that says what they’ve won, so it will make a super holiday gift for your son or daughter.”

ELF is an Easton-based, parent-run non-profit that raises money for school-centric grants. The 21 Days of Cheer! yearly event funds educational enrichment opportunities.

Past grants include the Keller Project Lead the Way classroom, the Keller Student Academic Center, Chromebooks at Staples, Invention Convention at Staples, Staples iPad Cart, Barlow laptops for physical science, Smart Boards and so much more. Events like the ELF 21 Days of Cheer! auction, make all of this possible.

“There are so many deals to be had here,” said Ogden. “And, every dollar spent goes right back into the classroom. We thank you so much for your support.”

Visit accelevents.com/events/Elf2017 to bid on this year’s offerings. Visit eastonlearningfoundation.org for more information.