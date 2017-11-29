P&Z resolves dispute between developer and town engineer

The Planning and Zoning Commission has passed a resolution recommending that Adirondack Trail be accepted as an official town road, pending settlement of a few minor outstanding issues.

The action appears to end the disagreement, from the zoning perspective, between developer Harold Rosnick and Town Engineer Ed Nagy that has dragged on for a few years. “I think we have resolved our differences,” Rosnick told the P&Z.

Rosnick has developed the new street, off Tuckahoe Road near the Trumbull border, and has been working to meet the requirements for having it become a municipal road. Nagy has questioned whether all required steps have been fully met.

The P&Z resolution states that Nagy’s last account of unresolved issues —or punch list — represents “the final list of outstanding issues,” meaning no new items can be added by Nagy. But it also makes clear that the outstanding issues must be resolved “to the satisfaction of the town engineer.”

The apparent settlement came after First Selectman Adam Dunsby’s involvement, with Rosnick and Nagy meeting to work out their differences. The Board of Selectmen ultimately decides whether to accept a town road, based on advice from the P&Z and town engineer.

Some of the last outstanding issues have involved new curbing, planting new trees, a drainage easement, and how much road bond money the town would keep.