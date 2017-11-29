Parking plan approved for Trout Brook Valley entry in Easton

The Police Commission has approved a parking plan for Freeborn Road and Elm Drive, near a main entry for hikers to Trout Brook Valley.

The plan would involve putting up more No Parking signs on Freeborn, which is a narrow, winding and hilly road. “We’re hoping to put up the signs quickly,” police Chief Tim Shaw said.

On-street parking by hikers has been an issue on these roads as well as nearby Norton Road, leading to public safety concerns and neighbor complaints. The Police Department drafted the proposed parking plan for the commission’s consideration.

Shaw said the goal is “to take the parking off Freeborn,” encouraging drivers to park in the Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) new parking area off Freeborn Road. It appears two vehicles would be allowed to park in an informal pull-off area on Freeborn Road.

The plan also indicates parking would be allowed on most of Elm Drive, a short, flat dead-end road with six private driveways. A trail entrance at the end of Elm Drive has been eliminated by ALT, making it in general a less desirable place for hikers to park their vehicles to access the trails.

Shaw said that having multiple vehicles parked on these rural roads “creates a bottleneck. In the case of an emergency, it can be an issue getting in and out of there.”

Last spring, ALT opened the new unpaved parking lot that accommodates eight to 10 vehicles. There are concerns some hikers continue to park on the roads and avoid the lot, despite ALT signs directing them to the parking area.

The area includes a trail section open to off-leash dogs, which has increased in popularity, leading to additional concerns by nearby residents. The parking situation worsens during busy hiking times, such as warm weekends in the fall and spring.

ALT has other parking areas in Easton and Weston that provide access to Trout Brook Valley hiking trails.