Easton, Redding and Region 9 honor teachers of the year

The Connecticut Department of Education recognized three Easton, Redding and Region 9 teachers at a recent ceremony at the Bushnell in Hartford as teachers of the year for their district.

Darcy Scholz, a grade four teacher at Samuel Staples Elementary School, Catherine Cheng, a science teacher at Joel Barlow High School, and Matt Farina, a teacher of gifted and talented students at Redding Elementary School, were recognized for their exemplary teaching skills.

The Connecticut Teacher of the Year program began in 1952 and is sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Education Talent Office and corporate, organizational and individual sponsors.

It begins with the selection of a teacher of the year in each district and continues to the national level, where the Connecticut Teacher of the Year becomes eligible for national honors.

The program celebrates excellence in teaching by recognizing teachers who have inspired a love for learning in their students and who have distinguished themselves in the profession.

Previously, only Region 9 participated in the program, according to Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran. This year, for the first time, teachers in Easton and Redding’s elementary schools also competed and were nominated by their peers.

The process involves site visits by the state Department of Education to all districts that nominate a teacher of the year. Erin Berthold, a first grade teacher at Cook Hill School in Wallingford, was selected as Connecticut’s 2018 Teacher of the Year and will go on to the national competition.