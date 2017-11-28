With its triple-option offense running in high gear for the second straight game, the sixth-seeded Joel Barlow High football team upset third-seeded Sheehan of Wallingford in the state Class M quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The Falcons scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, the first coming after recovering a Sheehan fumble on the opening kickoff, which set up a a two-yard run by quarterback Trevor Furrer. Alex Stillman also scored on a two-yard run.
Sheehan responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wes Terzi to Evan Mansfield to cut the lead to 14-7 after one frame.
Although Furrer’s four-yard run early in the second quarter put the Falcons up 20-7 the Titans responded with back-to-back scores courtesy of touchdown passes from Terzi to Aaron Simmons and Jake Smith for a 21-20 lead. With 27.6 seconds left in the half the Falcons regained the lead on a 23-yard pass from Furrer to Kevin Richetelli.
Furrer’s 19-yard touchdown run up the middle early in the second half was promptly answered by Terzi’s 54-yard pass to Simmons for the score. Runs by Cusick (four yards) later in the third quarter and Calvin Peterson (one) in the fourth put the Falcons out of Sheehan’s reach.
Barlow will host seventh-seeded Sports Medicine and Science Academy/University/Class Magnet (which upset second-seeded Cov/WT/Bol/LM) in the semifinals on Sunday at a time to be announced.