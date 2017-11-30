P&Z approves barn in floodplain

A Black Rock Road couple has received permission to build a barn within the 100-year floodplain of the Aspetuck River.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the plan at its Nov. 13 meeting. P&Z also continued work on the town’s new Plan of Conservation and Development and new zoning regulations

The barn project previously received wetlands approval from the Conservation Commission.

Property owners James and Deborah Carrier plan to build a 26-foot by 48-foot wooden barn with access ramps for personal storage purposes. The barn will be 25 feet high and be placed on a concrete slab above the floodplain.

Applicant engineer Harry Rocheville said the neighborhood impact will be minimal because of all the trees on the property. The barn may be visible from places on Route 58 but not from adjoining parcels. A neighbor’s letter supporting the application was presented.

A small potential water overflow area — or “compensatory storage area” — that is larger than the new barn’s footprint will be created on the property. “The compensatory storage area will eliminate the additional volume added to the floodplain,” states the application.

The plan meets property setbacks and height restrictions, and won’t require any new parking or driveway.

The site overlooks a pond and isn’t too far from the Aspetuck and Hemlock reservoirs but is not in the public drinking water supply watershed, due to elevations.

James Carrier told the P&Z that he and his wife grew up in rural upstate New York and look forward to putting a country barn on their land.

Master plan

The P&Z continues to work on finalizing the town’s new Plan of Conservation and Development and new zoning regulations.

Public hearings to get citizen input will be held on both before proposed drafts can be adopted. These hearings are likely to take place early next year, with the POCD — or master plan — coming first.

Land Use Director John Hayes discussed some of the demographic information to be included in the POCD, which is updated every 10 years.

Hayes noted that Easton’s population grew by 3% from 2000 to 2010, compared to 3.4% for the five-town greater Bridgeport region that includes Easton.

The town’s rural composition is highlighted by population-per-square-mile statistics, with 262 in Easton versus 2,134 in the region.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said the POCD should address concerns people have about the lack of places that create a “sense of community” in Easton. “We recognize that as an issue,” he said.

Member Ross Ogden said the popularity of the new playground in front of Helen Keller Middle School shows the need for such gathering places.

Members discussed the idea of forming a town Trails Commission to create and oversee municipal hiking and walking trails.

Hayes said the Aquarion Water Co. might be open to allowing low-impact trails on certain sections of its land. The new POCD is likely to suggest building a trail system to connect Keller, Firehouse Green (Easton Village Store), the Town Hall/library area, and Samuel Staples Elementary School. Aquarion owns land near Keller that might be crucial to the trail plan.

“We should test the waters on that,” Maquat said of approaching Aquarion.