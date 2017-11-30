Scholz named Teacher of the Year for Staples school

Any Easton teacher could be nominated for the Teacher of the Year program. The faculty at Samuel Staples Elementary School voted and chose fourth grade teacher Darcy Scholz to go forward through the state program.

Scholz said she was thrilled and gratified to be selected. “Many other people are just as deserving,” she said. “My colleagues are top-of-line. I am lucky to work with fabulous people.”

In her role as district teacher of the year, Scholz will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the faculty. “I can’t think of anyone I would rather have in this role for this school year,” McMorran said. “In addition to being a superb classroom teacher, Darcy has served her colleagues as a peer practice coach. She is a model of collaboration.

“Truly great teachers don’t simply share their skills as educators; they invest their love and attention in the well-being of other people’s children. It is important for our schools to recognize teaching commitment through the Teacher of the Year program.”

Kimberly Fox Santora, Staples principal, has equally positive things to say about Scholz, whom she described as “a superb teacher, adored by students, families and colleagues alike. She is the epitome of a consummate professional, one who is fully committed to her students and their families.”

Connecting with people is one of Scholz’s many strengths, Santora said. As an instructor, she has a strong understanding of curriculum and a capacity to elevate the thinking of her students by facilitating powerful instructional discussions.

“The high-quality skills that I see displayed by Mrs. Scholz on a daily basis make her an ideal model for other educators,” she said. “I asked her to be a peer practice coach because she knows what it means to be student-centered and understands the art of teaching at a very high level.”

Jodi Forte, a fellow teacher at Staples, describes Scholz as a colleague and friend who also taught Forte’s two children.

“This was a huge accomplishment for such a well-deserving individual,” Forte said. “She is amazing.”

Scholz began her teaching career in Massachusetts before coming to Samuel Staples Elementary School in 1997, and she said she feels fortunate to have been in Easton for most of her career.

“Children in fourth grade love school and are excited to be here,” she said. “They’re still young enough to love learning but old enough to do many things. It’s a great age to work with.”

She also said children have changed due to society changing since 9/11 and the Sandy Hook massacre. In addition, technology has completely changed children’s lives.

“I’m a firm believer we need to focus equal amounts on academics and the whole child and adapt to the different world we now live in,” she said.

When Scholz asked her class for their thoughts on her philosophy as a teacher, one of the responses was, “I think Mrs. Scholz believes that every child learns differently, but we are all brilliant. She helps us do our best.”

Scholz said this is her philosophy in a nutshell. In her core, she believes all children can learn, and it is a bonus if they feel they are brilliant along the way.

“Children learn best when they can work at their level,” she said. “Some children need to be enriched, some children need reinforcement. Every child needs the opportunity to believe in his or her own brilliance. It is a win-win for all.”

Another student said, “Mrs. Scholz knows we can get through anything because she believes in us. She knows what is best for us.”

When her students know she will back them and support them both in and out of school, they are apt to take more risks and be willing to work through any challenge, no matter how difficult, Scholz said.

“Mrs. Scholz will never give up on us!” This quote came from a student who struggles in school but perseveres, every day, Scholz said.

She also believes the power of the parent-teacher team is vital. Clear and frequent communication makes the student know that she and the family are on the same side, which makes students feel more comfortable coming to school, she said.

“The positive parent-teacher dynamic that results from this team approach bonds us all together academically and socially.”

One of the most important parts of teaching is to have fun, Scholz said. She thinks her students should find elementary school joyful, and that she should celebrate the joy of working with children every day.

A student said, “I think that Mrs. Scholz wants us to have fun when we are learning. Making things fun is the key to learning new things. I think she believes the teacher learns as much as the students do.”

The following is a passage she wrote and read at the end-of-year awards assembly:

“An elementary classroom environment is one of the most unique places on earth. It is here where every emotion under the sun is experienced almost every day. Together, we have experienced the thrills of understanding a difficult concept, and the frustration of when the material is too hard. We have felt pride when we finally get it.

“We have felt admiration and friendship for our classmates. I would even say love, but the children would be furious with me. We have learned to get along, protect each other, and fight like siblings do. We live together day in and day out and work so hard to become better academically and socially.”

A Monroe resident, Scholz is the mother of three children, ages 16, 12 and 7. She hopes to continue teaching fourth grade at Staples until she retires, which won’t be anytime soon.