Cheng named Teacher of the Year for Region 9

“Teaching is not a job, it’s really a profession,” said Catherine Cheng, Joel Barlow High School chemistry and biology teacher, which perhaps hints at why her peers selected her as Region 9’s Teacher of the Year.

“Just being here at Barlow, a teacher at this very great school, I already feel so fortunate,” she said.

Cheng, 27, is in her fifth year at Barlow. She said she’d received notification of the nomination and had a choice whether to move forward or not. She chose to go forward and provided a requisite philosophy of teaching document.

“I very much believe in quiet leadership, but I’m really appreciative I was recognized as teacher of the year. I am an introvert, not an extrovert. I show and I do, but I don’t say a lot. I feel I am a very different type of leader, and for the longest time I struggled with seeing myself as a leader. I think there is a need to share a different perspective, and I try to convey this to my students.”

Cheng was an assistant teacher at Wellesley College, where she had been a pre-med student and switched her major senior year to education. She completed an additional year to become a certified public school teacher.

The Cheshire native was the first in her high school “in 25 years” to go to the all-women’s college, she said. “It shaped my growth and ambitions in many ways.”

She majored in biochemistry and minored in art history for three years. “I had a hard time narrowing down to one area of focus. I always loved learning and wanted to engage both sides of my brain, the analytical and creative sides.

“I was on the pre-med track. I come from a family of doctors. The summer before my senior year something inside of me I could not ignore changed that. I always had a feeling I wanted to go into teaching. The optimist, the dreamer in me said there’s a passion I haven’t really explored,” Cheng said.

Though she believed she would be “an excellent physician” and was encouraged to become a doctor by professors and her family, an “inner voice” said something different.

“It said, ‘Do what feels right,’” she said. “For me, it was teaching.”

“There’s always been an introvert in me and I always thought of teachers as extroverted individuals. I looked up to them as role models. I felt [though] there needed to be a teacher in the classroom for the introverted students. There’s so much we can do to help them find their voice. So part of me was to be a role model for the soft-spoken individuals in the classroom.”

Students sometimes look at science like learning a foreign language, she said. “They think it’s very mathematical, equations, and lots of facts. That’s due to how science was taught traditionally.”

But the subject has become “more accessible,” she said.

“I tell my students to learn science, sure. But we also do science. It’s challenging to many students because they see it as a set of facts, as opposed to exploring, thinking, and asking questions. Students are having a much more authentic science experience now that Connecticut [in 2015) has adopted the Next Generation Science Standards, officially being enrolled across the state.”

The level of learning makes science more “valuable,” said Cheng.

“Science learning is a lot more tangible, accessible, richer, and challenging.”

But Cheng has been using the “new practices” all along since she came to Barlow, she said.

“The transition has not been that challenging.”

“My job doesn’t end when I leave school. I think students know I have a passion for what I do. It’s something I can sense. Teenagers are very sensitive to the adults in the building, the attitude, and the behavior. I always try to be real with them, authentic. I think authenticity is very rare nowadays. I show a lot. I do a lot. I don’t say a lot.”

Parent Jill Caruso said Cheng has been an “exemplary teacher” for her daughter, Arabella.

“On back-to-school night, I found her to be warm and engaging, and very responsive to email communication from both me and my daughter,” Caruso said. “Interestingly, at the beginning of the year, Arabella would comment that ‘Ms. Cheng is so strict’ and she struggled a bit with the rigors of honors biology. By the second or third month, however, Arabella was coming home from school and telling me, with no prompting, all about the experiment in bio class that day, or the interesting concept they had just learned. She began to say, ‘I love science. I love biology’ and ‘I love Ms. Cheng’s class.’

“We are so grateful to her and so very happy she has been chosen Teacher of the Year — a much-deserved honor.”

Cheng is a co-adviser to the National Honor Society at Barlow.