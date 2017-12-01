EDITORIAL: Bright lights in Easton

The magic has begun. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, shoppers started making the annual trek to Easton, the unofficial Christmas tree capital of Connecticut. The abundant tree farms and festive activities draw buyers from the tri-state area.
The weekend of Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, are full of a dizzying display of family-friendly activities, with more in the weeks to come.
Helen Keller Middle School will serve up its 44th annual pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria, a tradition for generations of Eastonites.
After the pancake breakfast, families can visit the Easton Fire Department, which will have an open house and photos with Santa and fire trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests may contribute an unwrapped toy to the drive for Al’s Angels.
The Congregational Church of Easton is having a cookie walk bake sale that same morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The congregation invites the community to buy a box and choose their favorite holiday treats to fill it. There will be holiday music and samples to try.
Hand-blown art glass by Jason Curtis will be available at the Vendor Sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the library.
Later on Saturday, the Friends of the Easton Public Library Tree Lighting and Vendor Fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m., with snacks, holiday carols and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting takes place at 5:30. Winners of the Trim-A-Tree fund-raiser will be announced.
That same evening, starting at 5 p.m., Christ Church Easton, will hold its annual tree lighting, carol sing and bonfire. Hot chocolate will be provided by Easton Cub Scouts. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit Easton Area Congregations Together in Service.
On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Easton Library community room, the Historical Society of Easton welcomes the return of author Stephen Spignesi for a lecture on notable American assassinations.
The Historical Society’s annual holiday party will follow, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Adams School House. Guests will be warmed by the wood-burning stove, BYOB libations and a potluck spread of treats.
The Easton Community Center will hold a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. It’s free for members; non-members pay $5 at the door per child 2 and up.
New Academy Preschool is also having its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Congregational Church Hall.
Eastonites are invited to treat their children to a personal visit from Santa Claus, who will arrive in an Easton EMS ambulance. Santa, Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves will deliver pre-wrapped gifts from an Easton EMS ambulance on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.
The Mishkan Israel Day Camp will light a menorah in celebration of the Hanukah holiday on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. on the Easton firehouse green on Route 59. Refreshments will be served, and there will be a children’s program.
But that’s not all.
The Easton Learning Foundation online auction — “21 Days of Cheer!” — is live and online. Bid on memorable experiences with elementary, middle school and high school teachers and administrators. The auction closes at noon on Dec. 17. Visit accelevents.com/events/Elf2017 to bid.
The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, is holding its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand-new gifts, holiday décor, and hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves are being sold. A kids corner will occupy the little ones while their parents shop. Volunteers will gift-wrap purchases.
Easton may be a little town, but in the holiday spirit department, it’s a bright, shining star.
Santa was on hand for the festivities. — Bryan Haeffele archive photo
