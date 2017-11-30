Experts on relationships and addiction will speak at Redding church

St. Patrick Parish, at 169 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding, will be hosting a community rally called “Come Holy Spirit!” on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The rally will include breakout sessions throughout the afternoon on current topics of the day, such as relationships and drug and alcohol addiction.

The event is free. Lunch will be provided.

Dom Quaglia, who will be speaking about relationships, is an author serving at parish missions, retreats, private events, and conferences throughout the United States and abroad.

He said communication is a fundamental element of any generation in history.

Quaglia explained that relationships differ between people of different ages — especially with respect to the relationships of today.

“The younger generation communicates differently than any generation in history,” he said. “Social media and cell phones have allowed for more communication but less connection than ever.”

Also, he said that while this trend isn’t entirely new, relationships are now based on not offending the other, “regardless of what love may call you to do,” he said.

Quaglia further explained that young people in relationships need help understanding that their decisions matter.

“Choices they make today can affect them for the rest of their lives,” Quaglia said.

“Our relationship with God is the most important one. If that one isn’t right, every other relationship will inevitably be dysfunctional, or at least not as strong as it could be,” he added.

John Hamilton, a licensed marriage and family therapist, will be speaking about addiction. Hamilton is also a licensed professional counselor and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. He currently chairs the advisory board for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and serves on the Governor’s Alcohol and Drug Policy Council.

According to Hamilton, the latest findings from the 2016 National Survey of Drug Use estimate that 11.8 million people ages 12 or older misused opioids in the past year.

“The majority of those individuals misused pain relievers rather than used heroin; 11.5 million people misused pain relievers and 948,000 were heroin users,” he said.

Hamilton further explained that since 2001, there has been a 230% increase in heroin users and a 630% increase in heroin deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control National Statistics System.

On average, 91 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose. Young adults 18-25 years of age represent the greatest increase of new heroin users. Older adults and individuals with chronic pain are vulnerable populations for misusing prescription pain relievers, according to Hamilton.

In Connecticut, there were 917 opioid-related overdose deaths in Connecticut last year “and sadly the preliminary reports are projecting to exceed 1,000 deaths for 2017,” he said.

Fairfield County has underage binge drinking rates that are 20% greater than the national norm. Participation in high school sports has been found to be one of the greatest predictors of binge drinking in college, Hamilton said.

“At the event, I will present the most recent trends in addiction treatment and prevention, what we know about addiction and the brain, what are warning signs, and most importantly, what families and communities can do to reduce risk,” Hamilton said. “I will also have a local young woman in recovery share her story.”

The rally will also include music from Sarah Kroger, a worship leader and songwriter. Inspired by scripture, the writings of the saints, and her own life experiences, she released her first album in 2011, titled Your Time, followed by Hallelujah Is Our Song and several single releases.

For more information on the rally, and for the times of the sessions, visit the church website at stpatredding.org/33.