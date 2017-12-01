World Vegan Month: What does it mean for the environment?

Becoming a vegan requires cutting out all meat, eggs, dairy, and other animal by-products and eating a purely plant-based diet.
Going vegan is not the lifestyle choice for everyone, but it certainly is worth considering. By consuming only plants and vegetables, vegans make a statement against animal cruelty and exploitation. They also help sustain the environment in four important ways, which are described below.
As I wrote this article, I discussed veganism and its effects with current Joel Barlow High School senior Audrey Liao. She was originally vegetarian, then made the switch to vegan a year and a half ago after watching documentaries such as “Cowspiracy” and “Forks over Knives.” She was more than happy to share some of her experience and expertise on the topic.
Here are the four ways a vegan lifestyle saves the planet:
Soil is essential for life because it provides plants with minerals and nutrients. From there, all consumers, including humans, receive a portion of these minerals and nutrients as they move through the food web. Animals raised for consumption contribute to the erosion and nutritional depletion of soil. This will continue if the demand for livestock remains stable, or worse, increases. Further supporting the vegan argument is the fact that a person cannot live on meat alone. Plants, on the other hand, provide almost all the nutrients humans need. “I have to take B12 vitamins,” Audrey told me. “That’s the only vitamin I can’t get from plants.”
It may not come as a surprise that livestock require water. But did you know it takes 100 to 200 times more water to produce a pound of beef than it does to grow a pound of plant food? This fact, from vegnews.com, once again shows how livestock contribute to the depletion of a valuable natural resource. Additionally, the United Nations suspects that livestock is a big contributor to water pollution. If we want to have potable water in the future, cutting back on meat is an effective measure.
A similar trend is found with fossil fuels: A Cornell University study found that producing animal-based protein requires eight times more fossil-fuel energy than creating plant-based protein. The combustion of fossil fuels is responsible for global climate change, particularly increasing temperatures and carbon dioxide levels. Skipping the meat would take a big chunk out of this harmful global crisis. Tasty protein alternatives are beans and tofu, according to Liao.
You’ve probably heard that cows release a lot of methane by passing gas. That doesn’t even come close to describing the magnitude of the problem. A report by the United Nations concluded that cows and other animals raised for consumption contribute more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere than all transportation! It doesn’t help that forests are cleared and converted to grazing land, taking away trees which could absorb the excess carbon.
Clearly, the environment would greatly benefit from a reduction in livestock. The benefits, however, are not one-sided. When asked whether she ever misses meat or animal by-products, Audrey responded, “Not really. I love trying new things and cooking dishes that I’ve never had before, so that kind of makes up for it.” So, veganism doesn’t just protect the environment, it can also make you a better, more creative cook!
For those interested in being vegan, Audrey had some final advice: “Take it step by step. First, cut out all red meat. Then cut out all meat (go vegetarian). Then eliminate eggs. Then dairy products. Then any other animal by-products. Try to stick with it because by being vegan, you will change the world.”
The Green Spotlight is an occasional piece submitted by the Easton Energy Task Force. If you have ideas for future green spotlights, please email [email protected].
World Vegan Month: What does it mean for the environment?
By Grace Smith, JBHS Liaison to Easton Energy Task Force on December 1, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Commentary, Community, Lead News, News, Opinion, Town Government · 0 Comments
Becoming a vegan requires cutting out all meat, eggs, dairy, and other animal by-products and eating a purely plant-based diet.
Going vegan is not the lifestyle choice for everyone, but it certainly is worth considering. By consuming only plants and vegetables, vegans make a statement against animal cruelty and exploitation. They also help sustain the environment in four important ways, which are described below.
As I wrote this article, I discussed veganism and its effects with current Joel Barlow High School senior Audrey Liao. She was originally vegetarian, then made the switch to vegan a year and a half ago after watching documentaries such as “Cowspiracy” and “Forks over Knives.” She was more than happy to share some of her experience and expertise on the topic.
Here are the four ways a vegan lifestyle saves the planet:
Soil is essential for life because it provides plants with minerals and nutrients. From there, all consumers, including humans, receive a portion of these minerals and nutrients as they move through the food web. Animals raised for consumption contribute to the erosion and nutritional depletion of soil. This will continue if the demand for livestock remains stable, or worse, increases. Further supporting the vegan argument is the fact that a person cannot live on meat alone. Plants, on the other hand, provide almost all the nutrients humans need. “I have to take B12 vitamins,” Audrey told me. “That’s the only vitamin I can’t get from plants.”
It may not come as a surprise that livestock require water. But did you know it takes 100 to 200 times more water to produce a pound of beef than it does to grow a pound of plant food? This fact, from vegnews.com, once again shows how livestock contribute to the depletion of a valuable natural resource. Additionally, the United Nations suspects that livestock is a big contributor to water pollution. If we want to have potable water in the future, cutting back on meat is an effective measure.
A similar trend is found with fossil fuels: A Cornell University study found that producing animal-based protein requires eight times more fossil-fuel energy than creating plant-based protein. The combustion of fossil fuels is responsible for global climate change, particularly increasing temperatures and carbon dioxide levels. Skipping the meat would take a big chunk out of this harmful global crisis. Tasty protein alternatives are beans and tofu, according to Liao.
You’ve probably heard that cows release a lot of methane by passing gas. That doesn’t even come close to describing the magnitude of the problem. A report by the United Nations concluded that cows and other animals raised for consumption contribute more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere than all transportation! It doesn’t help that forests are cleared and converted to grazing land, taking away trees which could absorb the excess carbon.
Clearly, the environment would greatly benefit from a reduction in livestock. The benefits, however, are not one-sided. When asked whether she ever misses meat or animal by-products, Audrey responded, “Not really. I love trying new things and cooking dishes that I’ve never had before, so that kind of makes up for it.” So, veganism doesn’t just protect the environment, it can also make you a better, more creative cook!
For those interested in being vegan, Audrey had some final advice: “Take it step by step. First, cut out all red meat. Then cut out all meat (go vegetarian). Then eliminate eggs. Then dairy products. Then any other animal by-products. Try to stick with it because by being vegan, you will change the world.”
The Green Spotlight is an occasional piece submitted by the Easton Energy Task Force. If you have ideas for future green spotlights, please email [email protected].
Tags: Audrey Liao, commentary, Easton, environment, Green Spotlight, Joel Barlow High School, op ed, Redding, region 9, schools, vegan
About author
Grace Smith, JBHS Liaison to Easton Energy Task Force
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement