Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Dec. 4

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club (grades four to five). Join us to discuss the book Holes by Louis Sachar. Copies of the book are available at the library. Snacks will be served. Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

4:15 to 5:00 p.m. — Animal Story Time (ages 3 and up). Come and see Meghan Ogrinz’s photography exhibit of wildlife from Etosha National Park in Namibia, listen to animal stories and make crafts. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Dec. 7

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books. A 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Lego Master Builders. (grades K to five). The sky’s the limit as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your masterpiece will be on display for everyone to see. This is a drop-in program.

7:00 p.m. — Author Presentation/Book Signing. Award-winning educator and best-selling author Douglas Haddad presents his new best-selling book The Ultimate Guide to Raising Teens and Tweens: Strategies For Unlocking Your Child’s Full Potential. The book talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a book signing. Personalized autographed copies will be available for $15. Registration is required.

Friday, Dec. 8

4:15 p.m. — Crafternoon: DIY Slime (grades four to eight). Join as we make our own slime. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Monthly Movie: Miracle on 34th Street. Join us for a screening of Miracle on 34th Street (1947). Popcorn included. Registration is suggested.