Ness golf tourney raises $18,500 for CT Burn Center

The organizers of the Michael Ness Play it Forward Golf Tournament presented a check for $18,500 to Steve Jakab, president of the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation.

The check reflects the proceeds of this year’s Fore for #4, the fourth annual tournament held to celebrate the life of the late Michael Ness. The tourney has raised more than $60,000 in its first four years in existence.

The fund-raiser was organized by local chef Matthew Ness in memory of his brother, Norwalk native Michael Ness, who at age 22 succumbed to the injuries sustained in a house fire on Pettom Road in Norwalk in 2013.