Easton Courier

Ness golf tourney raises $18,500 for CT Burn Center

By Easton Courier on December 2, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The organizers of the Michael Ness Play it Forward Golf Tournament presented a check for $18,500 to Steve Jakab, president of the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation.

The check reflects the proceeds of this year’s Fore for #4, the fourth annual tournament held to celebrate the life of the late Michael Ness. The tourney has raised more than $60,000 in its first four years in existence.

The fund-raiser was organized by local chef Matthew Ness in memory of his brother, Norwalk native Michael Ness, who at age 22 succumbed to the injuries sustained in a house fire on Pettom Road in Norwalk in 2013.

Janet Pucci, grandmother of Mike Ness; Matt Ness, tourney organizer and brother of Mike Ness; Kaitlin O’Brien, tourney organizer and Elizabeth Ness Wobschall, mother of Mike Ness, display the money raised for the Connecticut Burn Center.

Janet Pucci, grandmother of Mike Ness; Matt Ness, tourney organizer and brother of Mike Ness; Kaitlin O’Brien, tourney organizer and Elizabeth Ness Wobschall, mother of Mike Ness, display the money raised for the Connecticut Burn Center.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Redding Police Department no longer being sued in Valenti case Next Post Conscious Cook: Comfort in the kitchen
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress