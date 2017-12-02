Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Playtots Preschool enrolling

Playtots Preschool, located at the Easton Community Center, is opening enrollment for the 2018-19 school year on Dec. 1. All families from Easton and surrounding towns are welcome and encouraged to join the preschool family. Contact Aly Stanisci, childcare director, for more information or to set up a tour at 203-459-9700 or [email protected]

ECC Radio City Christmas trip

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., grades five to eight, $150/members; $200/non-members; floor level seats. Trip only open to first 13 sign-ups. Ticket price and transportation valued at $350.

Flag football

Dec. 6 to Jan 31, ages 8 to 13, Wednesdays, 5 to 6 p.m., eight sessions, $100/members $120/non-members $120, no class Dec. 27.

Creative movement

Tuesdays, Dec. 5 to Jan. 9, 1 to 2 p.m., five sessions, ages 2 to 3, $75/members; $90/ non-members, no class on Dec. 26.

Break dancing

Fridays, Dec. 1 to Dec. 29, 4 to 5 p.m., five sessions, ages 6 to 14, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Family bingo night

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., the ECC invites the community to family bingo night. There will be fun activities and gym games for the whole family throughout the event. Food and cards will be available for purchase and all of the proceeds will benefit the ECC.

Multi-sports

Fridays, Dec. 1 to Dec. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., four sessions, ages 3 to 4, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m., members are free, non-members are $5 at door per child 2 and up.