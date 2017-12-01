Barlow PTSA to hold screening of new film

The Joel Barlow High School PTSA will hold a screening of the new IndieFlix documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts.

The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, at Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, and will feature a viewing of the 55-minute film, followed by an optional and informal panel discussion led by members of the school community.

The producers of the film have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54% of females and 46% of males, with age 7 being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment.

Everyone involved in the development of Angst has a personal experience with anxiety — from the producers to the interviewees.

Angst presents candid interviews with kids and young adults with anxiety and what they’ve learned about it. It includes discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, and help, resources and tools.

Admission is $10. The film is appropriate for ages 10 and up. Tickets may be purchased online here.

