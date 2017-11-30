Obituary: Jean B. Croll, 82, of Easton

Jean B. Croll, age 82, beloved wife of Hugh Croll of Easton, died peacefully on November 29, 2017 at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on December 17, 1934, Jean was the daughter of the late William and Jean Brown Yamnicky and was a resident of Easton for most of her life. She was a graduate of Bassick High School, where she enjoyed being the lead baton twirler in the marching band.

Throughout her younger years she enjoyed performing ballet, tap, and traditional Scottish Highland Dancing, to honor her Scottish heritage. Later in life she and her husband enjoyed American Country Square Dancing. She was employed as a Teller at the former West Side Bank of Bridgeport for 12 years, before becoming a fulltime mother and homemaker. She later became a Receptionist at Warnaco/Warner Brothers, for 18 years, before retiring. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Easton Senior Center and assisting at the Easton Polls during elections.

Jean was artistic and creative, which she expressed through photography, crafting ceramics, painting, crafts, and decorating, especially for the change of seasons and holidays. Friends and family will always remember receiving her thoughtful and customized greeting cards for all occasions. Jean welcomed all into her home, and loved hosting dinner parties, luncheons, and holiday gatherings, always ensuring that her guest’s every comfort was provided.

Together with her husband, she enjoyed traveling Cross-Atlantic on the QM2 to the United Kingdom to visit family and friends, as well as extended trips to Italy and Switzerland. Jean’s favorite hobby was shopping, mostly for unique gifts and greeting cards for friends and family, rarely for herself. She dutifully mailed her personalized cards on birthdays, holidays and other special occasions to her countless friends and family members. She kept every card ever sent to her.

Jean will be remembered by all for her special and uncommon goodness, always placing the needs of others above her own, while never looking for personal recognition.

In addition to her devoted husband of 59 years, she is survived by their cherished sons, of whom she was so proud, Richard H. Croll of Trumbull and Kenneth W. Croll of Indianapolis; sisters-in-law, Janet Yamnicky of Shelton, Catherine Trainer and husband Hugh of Scotland; brothers-in-law, John Croll and wife Marlene, Thomas Croll and wife Pamela, and Richard Croll, all of England; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jean was predeceased by her brothers, William and Robert Yamnicky.

A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM, in the Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Rd., Easton.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Congregational Church of Easton.

The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.