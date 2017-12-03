Easton Courier

Football: Joel Barlow 53, SMSA/University/Classical Magnet 14

By Redding Pilot on December 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Carson LiCastri picks up a few yards in the state Class M football semifinals on Sunday, Dec. 3. Barlow defeated SMSA/University/Classical Magnet 53-14.

Clinching its first-ever trip to the state Class M championship, the Joel Barlow High football team defeated SMSA/University/Classical Magnet 53-14 in the semifinals on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Barlow, the sixth seed, put 21 unanswered points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. It managed 4 straight first downs on its opening drive, which was capped off by a one-yard run by Calvin Peterson. The extra-point kick failed but Barlow was up 6-0.

The Falcons then scored on an 11-yard sweep by Will Cusick. quarterback Trevor Furrer scored the two-point conversion.

Peterson’s 11 yard run at the end of the first quarter, along with Mike Puglio’s  extra point, made it 21-0.

The onside kick that followed was recovered by the Falcons on their opponents 43 to set up the next touchdown, coming on a 1-yard run by Alex Stillman. Down 28-0, the seventh-seeded Tiger Hawks finally responded with Joshua McLeggon’s one-yard run but failed on the two-point conversion.

Before the half was done the Falcons would score two more times. Furrer found the end zone on a seven-yard run and with one second left, Puglio  kicked a 38-yard field goal to put the hosts  up 38-6.

With a whole second half to go, the Falcons scored three more touchdowns. Backup quarterback Brett Hugo found the end zone on a 14 yard run In the third quarter and with 6:45 Left in the game the Falcons got a safety on an intentional grounding call against SMSA.

The win was in the books with 2:19  left when Jack Preston scored on a one-yard run for the Falcons.

Now 9-3 overall, the Falcons face top-seeded Killingly for the championship on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Ride in comfort with the Toyota RAV4 Platinum AWD
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress