Clinching its first-ever trip to the state Class M championship, the Joel Barlow High football team defeated SMSA/University/Classical Magnet 53-14 in the semifinals on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Barlow, the sixth seed, put 21 unanswered points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. It managed 4 straight first downs on its opening drive, which was capped off by a one-yard run by Calvin Peterson. The extra-point kick failed but Barlow was up 6-0.
The Falcons then scored on an 11-yard sweep by Will Cusick. quarterback Trevor Furrer scored the two-point conversion.
Peterson’s 11 yard run at the end of the first quarter, along with Mike Puglio’s extra point, made it 21-0.
The onside kick that followed was recovered by the Falcons on their opponents 43 to set up the next touchdown, coming on a 1-yard run by Alex Stillman. Down 28-0, the seventh-seeded Tiger Hawks finally responded with Joshua McLeggon’s one-yard run but failed on the two-point conversion.
Before the half was done the Falcons would score two more times. Furrer found the end zone on a seven-yard run and with one second left, Puglio kicked a 38-yard field goal to put the hosts up 38-6.
With a whole second half to go, the Falcons scored three more touchdowns. Backup quarterback Brett Hugo found the end zone on a 14 yard run In the third quarter and with 6:45 Left in the game the Falcons got a safety on an intentional grounding call against SMSA.
The win was in the books with 2:19 left when Jack Preston scored on a one-yard run for the Falcons.
Now 9-3 overall, the Falcons face top-seeded Killingly for the championship on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.