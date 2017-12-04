Easton ballerina pursues her art at Washington School of Ballet

Eastonites who find themselves in the Washington, D.C., area this holiday season might want to check out the Washington Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, where they will see one of Easton’s own onstage.

Gianna Forte, 19, will be performing in the company’s annual production of The Nutcracker from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24 at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C.

Before graduating from Joel Barlow High School in 2016, Forte danced with Connecticut Dance in Monroe and Ballet Etudes in Norwalk and was a principal dancer with the New England Ballet Company in Bridgeport.

Her summers were spent at ballet intensives, namely Kaatsbaan Extreme Ballet, American Ballet Theater, Ballet West, and the Washington Ballet. She was also coached privately by Christina Fagundes, former soloist with American Ballet Theater.

While in high school she performed many roles, but her favorites include Clara, Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy in Nutcracker, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Odette in Swan Lake, and the title role of the Firebird.

Forte also competed several times in the Youth America Grand Prix and the Connecticut Classic, where she placed in the top 10 and received a scholarship to Boston Ballet.

After graduation, Forte decided to continue her training and pursuit of a professional career as a ballerina. Although she auditioned and was accepted into many prestigious programs throughout the country, she chose the Washington School of Ballet in Washington, D.C. Now in her second year, she is a member of its Professional Training Program.

There, Forte dances seven hours per day, six days a week, and has many opportunities to perform in productions with both the school and the company. Most recently she performed in the premiere of High Tide, a contemporary ballet by choreographer Mimmo Miccolis, at the VelocityDC Dance Festival.

In addition to her demanding dance schedule, Forte takes online classes, is pursuing a degree in nutrition, and works part-time at Georgetown Cupcake and as a babysitter.

Her busy schedule doesn’t leave much time for extracurricular activities, but in her spare time she likes to hang out with new friends she has met from around the world and explore the Washington, D.C., area.

Forte began dancing at the age of 2. At age 5, she was taken by her mother, Jodi, to see New York City Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. It was then that she knew ballet would forever be part of her life.

During Forte’s early years she trained in all forms of dance: ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, modern, and even hip-hop. It wasn’t until she was older that she started to focus her training solely on ballet.

Her future plans include competing at the American Dance Competition in St. Petersburg, Fla., in March and auditioning for ballet companies throughout the United States.

Forte loves city life and living in D.C. but misses her hometown of Easton, where she lives with her parents, Roger and Jodi Forte, and her younger brothers, Jake and Cameron. She tries to visit home as often as her busy schedule allows.

For Nutcracker ticket information, go to washingtonballet.org.